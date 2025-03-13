HomeNewsAir Of Entitlement strikes for Blackmore and de Bromhead in Mares' Novices'...
Air Of Entitlement strikes for Blackmore and de Bromhead in Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Robcour's Air Of Entitlement gives Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead a first winner at this year's festival. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Air Of Entitlement (16/1) got Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead on the scoreboard at this year’s Cheltenham in the opening Grade 2 Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

In the Robcour colours, the six-year-old daughter of Westerner came to battle and ultimately deny Gavin Cromwell’s Sixandahalf (85/40f) by a half-length at the winning post.

Diva Luna (12/1) from the Ben Pauling yard and ridden by Ben Jones was third home, a further six lengths behind the runner-up.

Discussing his first winner of the 2025 Festival, the successful Waterford handler Henry de Bromhead said:

“We knew we had the stamina and the New Course suits horses with that. We always worry about being too handy in that race, but Rachael was spot on.

“I thought they went a real good gallop and she gave her some spin. It was a little bit like Telmesomethinggirl a few years ago.

“We weren’t as far back as we normally are, but she stayed on really well. I thought when we winged the last we had a chance.”

It was a 17th Cheltenham Festival victory for Rachael Blackmore, who admitted:

“It’s a magical place to be up here. It’s brilliant, she did it really well, she came through the race lovely. I want to dedicate this to my cousin, Robert Blackmore, who passed away at the weekend, his funeral is today, so I want to dedicate this to him.”

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
