Jimmy Du Seuil and Stumptown win for Ireland

The majority of winners for The Festival’s most successful trainer Willie Mullins tend to go off at shorter prices but Jimmy Du Seuil (16/1) sealed a 356-1 double for the Irish handler with victory in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle. This followed on from the 20-1 win of Lecky Watson in the preceding Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

Running for the first time in 313 days, Jimmy Du Seuil saw off Impose Toi (13/2) to seal victory in the two mile 5 furlong handicap hurdle to give the winning rider, Danny Mullins, his third career success at the Cheltenham Festival.

Ballyadam (16/1) was a length further back in third for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead.

“Credit goes to Willie Mullins – coming here with no run this season, prepared for a handicap like that, no run in a handicap… it’s just great to be a part of that team,” the winning jockey said.

Stumptown wins Cross Country Chase

Stumptown (5/2f) carried top-weight of 11st 10lbs to win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

Ridden by Keith Donoghue, the eight-year-old had won on his previous start over the unique course in December and today was the comfortable seven-length winner from Latenightpass (11/1).

It was a fifth success in the race for the successful jockey, who said:

“I’m riding for the right people, for Gordon before and Gavin now. When you’re riding this calibre of horse, it makes it easier.

“I was only ever hanging in there. He didn’t jump as well as he could. Ground is probably a bit soft for him. But he stays well and I knew going to the last, I could feel him getting going and that he was never going to be beat.

“He really likes these fences. I was glad we put the cheekpieces on him today.”

For Co Meath handler Gavin Cromwell it was 7th Festival win.

“I was very concerned for a while to be honest, but he has ended up running out a good winner in the end,” Cromwell acknowledged. “I don’t think Keith thought he was at his best either, but listen we will take it anyway.”

