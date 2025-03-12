Rugby World Cup 2027 Betting: France Now a Smart Bet After Statement Win Over Ireland

With just over two years to go until the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Australia, the odds are starting to shift – and not without reason. Following a massive Six Nations 2025 statement from France, including a dominant victory over Ireland, Les Bleus may now be the value pick in the outright market.

Latest Odds Overview

According to Paddy Power, the early favourites remain the usual suspects. New Zealand lead the way at 5/2, closely followed by South Africa at 3/1. The Springboks will look to defend their title and become the first nation to win five World Cups.

Ireland and France are next in line at 5/1 – but after France’s crushing of Ireland in this year’s Six Nations, those odds might not last long.

Why France Could Be the Smart Backing

France’s win over Ireland wasn’t just impressive – it was a warning shot to the rest of the world. With a squad boasting depth, youth, and flair, and the hurt of their home quarter-final exit in 2023 still lingering, Fabien Galthié’s side appear to be peaking at exactly the right time.

With talismanic figures like Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, and Gregory Alldritt in their prime, the French blend physical dominance with attacking precision. Their performance in 2025 suggests they’ve put past heartbreak behind them – and 5/1 could look generous in hindsight.

Hosts and Long Shots

Australia, the 2027 hosts, sit at 7/1 – a reflection of their rebuilding status after a disastrous 2023 campaign. England follow at 10/1, but inconsistency continues to dog them.

At 33/1, both Argentina and Fiji look tempting each-way options, especially given their strong World Cup pedigree and explosive backlines.

Wales (40/1) and Scotland (50/1) are drifting, while Italy (425/1) and the rest (500/1) remain unlikely champions.

Verdict: Back Les Bleus

If you’re looking for timing and value, this could be the moment to back France at 5/1. Their form in the 2025 Six Nations, particularly the demolition of Ireland, shows a side with serious intent. Add to that a settled coaching ticket and a generational squad, and it’s hard to ignore the writing on the wall: France are coming.