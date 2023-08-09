Ireland Squad for World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Athletics Ireland has named a squad athletes for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest from August 19th – 27th 2023.
The Irish squad is the largest ever selected for a World Athletics Championships and will compete alongside over 2,000 athletes from 200 countries at the new 35,000 capacity National Athletics Stadium in Budapest.
Leading the Irish challenge across the busy nine-day schedule will be European Championship medal winners Ciara Mageean (City of Lisburn AC), Mark English (Finn Valley AC), Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) and Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC).
Ireland Squad:
|
Athlete Name
|
Event(s)
|
Club
|
Coach
|
Rhasidat Adeleke
|
400m, W4x400m
|
Tallaght AC
|
Edrick Floreal
|
Sharlene Mawdsley
|
400m, Mx4x400m, W4x400m
|
Newport AC
|
Gary Ryan
|
Louise Shanahan
|
800m
|
Leevale AC
|
Phil O’Dell
|
Ciara Mageean
|
1500m
|
City of Lisburn AC
|
Helen Clitheroe
|
Sophie O’Sullivan
|
1500m
|
Ballymore Cobh
|
Mauricia Powell
|
Sarah Healy
|
1500m
|
UCD AC
|
Trevor Painter
|
Sarah Lavin
|
100m Hurdles
|
Emerald AC
|
Noelle Morrissey
|
Sophie Becker
|
Mx4x400m, W4x400m
|
Raheny Shamrock AC
|
Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell
|
Roisin Harrison
|
Mx 4x400m, W4x400m
|
Emerald AC
|
Eoghan McNamara
|
ClÍodhna Manning*
|
W4x400m
|
Kilkenny City Harriers AC
|
Peter Lyons
|
Kelly McGrory
|
W4x400m
|
Tir Chonaill AC
|
Drew & Hayley Harrison
|
John Fitzsimons
|
800m
|
Kildare AC
|
Joe Ryan
|
Mark English
|
800m
|
Finn Valley AC
|
Feidhlim Kelly
|
Andrew Coscoran
|
1500m
|
Star of the Sea AC
|
Feidhlim Kelly
|
Luke McCann
|
1500m
|
UCD AC
|
Thomas Dreißigacker & Clark McCann
|
Brian Fay
|
5000m
|
Raheny Shamrock AC
|
Feidhlim Kelly
|
David Kenny
|
20km Walk
|
Farranfore Maine Valley
|
Rob Heffernan
|
Brendan Boyce
|
35km Walk
|
Finn Valley AC
|
Rob Heffernan
|
Eric Favors
|
Shot Put
|
Raheny Shamrock AC
|
Dane Miller
|
Chris O’Donnell
|
Mx 4x400m
|
North Sligo AC
|
Benke Blomqvist
|
Jack Raftery
|
Mx 4x400m
|
Donore Harriers
|
Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell
|
Callum Baird
|
Mx 4x400m
|
Ballymena & Antrim
|
Ian Neely
|
The following athletes are provisionally selected should they be re-allocated a quota place by World Athletics, as they have achieved a B standard, but are not currently within quota.
|
Kate O’Connor
|
Heptathlon
|
Dundalk St Gerards AC
|
Michael O’Connor
|
Nick Griggs
|
1500m
|
Candour Track Club
|
Mark Kirk
|
Michelle Finn
|
3000mSC
|
Leevale AC
|
Feidhlim Kelly
|
Similarly, if any athlete on a relay team is re-allocated a quota place by World Athletics they will be selected.
|
* Selection subject to medical clearance.