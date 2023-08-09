Ireland Squad for World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Athletics Ireland has named a squad athletes for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest from August 19th – 27th 2023.

The Irish squad is the largest ever selected for a World Athletics Championships and will compete alongside over 2,000 athletes from 200 countries at the new 35,000 capacity National Athletics Stadium in Budapest.

Leading the Irish challenge across the busy nine-day schedule will be European Championship medal winners Ciara Mageean (City of Lisburn AC), Mark English (Finn Valley AC), Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) and Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC).

Ireland Squad:

Athlete Name Event(s) Club Coach Rhasidat Adeleke 400m, W4x400m Tallaght AC Edrick Floreal Sharlene Mawdsley 400m, Mx4x400m, W4x400m Newport AC Gary Ryan Louise Shanahan 800m Leevale AC Phil O’Dell Ciara Mageean 1500m City of Lisburn AC Helen Clitheroe Sophie O’Sullivan 1500m Ballymore Cobh Mauricia Powell Sarah Healy 1500m UCD AC Trevor Painter Sarah Lavin 100m Hurdles Emerald AC Noelle Morrissey Sophie Becker Mx4x400m, W4x400m Raheny Shamrock AC Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell Roisin Harrison Mx 4x400m, W4x400m Emerald AC Eoghan McNamara ClÍodhna Manning* W4x400m Kilkenny City Harriers AC Peter Lyons Kelly McGrory W4x400m Tir Chonaill AC Drew & Hayley Harrison John Fitzsimons 800m Kildare AC Joe Ryan Mark English 800m Finn Valley AC Feidhlim Kelly Andrew Coscoran 1500m Star of the Sea AC Feidhlim Kelly Luke McCann 1500m UCD AC Thomas Dreißigacker & Clark McCann Brian Fay 5000m Raheny Shamrock AC Feidhlim Kelly David Kenny 20km Walk Farranfore Maine Valley Rob Heffernan Brendan Boyce 35km Walk Finn Valley AC Rob Heffernan Eric Favors Shot Put Raheny Shamrock AC Dane Miller Chris O’Donnell Mx 4x400m North Sligo AC Benke Blomqvist Jack Raftery Mx 4x400m Donore Harriers Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell Callum Baird Mx 4x400m Ballymena & Antrim Ian Neely The following athletes are provisionally selected should they be re-allocated a quota place by World Athletics, as they have achieved a B standard, but are not currently within quota. Kate O’Connor Heptathlon Dundalk St Gerards AC Michael O’Connor Nick Griggs 1500m Candour Track Club Mark Kirk Michelle Finn 3000mSC Leevale AC Feidhlim Kelly Similarly, if any athlete on a relay team is re-allocated a quota place by World Athletics they will be selected. * Selection subject to medical clearance.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com