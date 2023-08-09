Ireland Squad for World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Ciara Mageean is named in the Irish Squad for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Athletics Ireland has named a squad athletes for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest from August 19th – 27th 2023.

The Irish squad is the largest ever selected for a World Athletics Championships and will compete alongside over 2,000 athletes from 200 countries at the new 35,000 capacity National Athletics Stadium in Budapest.

Leading the Irish challenge across the busy nine-day schedule will be European Championship medal winners Ciara Mageean (City of Lisburn AC), Mark English (Finn Valley AC), Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) and Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC).

Ireland Squad:

 

Athlete Name

Event(s)

Club

Coach

Rhasidat Adeleke

400m, W4x400m

Tallaght AC

Edrick Floreal

Sharlene Mawdsley

400m, Mx4x400m, W4x400m

Newport AC

Gary Ryan

Louise Shanahan

800m

Leevale AC

Phil O’Dell

Ciara Mageean

1500m

City of Lisburn AC

Helen Clitheroe

Sophie O’Sullivan

1500m

Ballymore Cobh

Mauricia Powell

Sarah Healy

1500m

UCD AC

Trevor Painter

Sarah Lavin

100m Hurdles

Emerald AC

Noelle Morrissey

Sophie Becker

Mx4x400m,      W4x400m

Raheny Shamrock AC

Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell

Roisin Harrison

Mx 4x400m,    W4x400m

Emerald AC

Eoghan McNamara

ClÍodhna Manning*

W4x400m

Kilkenny City Harriers AC

Peter Lyons

Kelly McGrory

W4x400m

Tir Chonaill AC

Drew & Hayley Harrison

John Fitzsimons

800m

Kildare AC

Joe Ryan

Mark English

800m

Finn Valley AC

Feidhlim Kelly

Andrew Coscoran

1500m

Star of the Sea AC

Feidhlim Kelly

Luke McCann

1500m

UCD AC

Thomas Dreißigacker & Clark McCann

Brian Fay

5000m

Raheny Shamrock AC

Feidhlim Kelly

David Kenny

20km Walk

Farranfore Maine Valley

Rob Heffernan

Brendan Boyce

35km Walk

Finn Valley AC

Rob Heffernan

Eric Favors

Shot Put

Raheny Shamrock AC

Dane Miller

Chris O’Donnell

Mx 4x400m

North Sligo AC

Benke Blomqvist

Jack Raftery

Mx 4x400m

Donore Harriers

Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell

Callum Baird

Mx 4x400m

Ballymena & Antrim

Ian Neely

The following athletes are provisionally selected should they be re-allocated a quota place by World Athletics, as they have achieved a B standard, but are not currently within quota.

Kate O’Connor

Heptathlon

Dundalk St Gerards AC

Michael O’Connor

Nick Griggs

1500m

Candour Track Club

Mark Kirk

Michelle Finn

3000mSC

Leevale AC

Feidhlim Kelly

Similarly, if any athlete on a relay team is re-allocated a quota place by World Athletics they will be selected.

* Selection subject to medical clearance.

 

