Live video – Watch Rhasidat Adeleke in the 400m Diamond League

Exciting News: Three Irish Athletes Set to Shine in Monaco’s Diamond League!

There is live coverage of on BBC 3 at 7pm, it’s channel 169 on Sky.

Sarah Lavin joins the 100m hurdles event, making it a trio of Irish talents competing tonight.

Watch the new star of Irish athletics Rhasidat Adeleke who has just turn professional and signed for Nike, she runs in lane 5 for the 400m, flanked by McLaughlin-Levrone & Kaczmarek.

The rising star in Irish athletics, captivating the international stage. Holding six Irish records and securing the NCAA championship in the 400m outdoors, Adeleke’s talent shines brightly.

As her time at the University of Texas draws to a close, and with immense promise in her career, Adeleke is all set to make her Diamond League debut this weekend. Excited to watch her in action? Find all the details on how to catch Rhasidat Adeleke’s remarkable Diamond League debut right here.

Also, keep an eye on Ciara Mageean’s thrilling mile run. Don’t miss their remarkable performances!”

