Anna Merveldt and Esporim 9th in Salzburg

Dressage rider Anna Merveldt’s hopes of qualifying for this season’s FEI World Cup Dressage Finals received another boost on Sunday.

The Irishwoman recorded an impressive ninth place finish in the FEI World Cup Freestyle Grand Prix at Salzburg, Austria.

Merveldt and the 12-year-old gelding Esporim produced an excellent score of 73.705% when drawn second to go of 13 combinations. The score kept the Irish competitor in second place until the midway point of the competition.

German Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB took victory on a score of 87.960%. Her compatriot Isabel Werth was second with Weihegold Old on a score of 84.720%.

Western European League Table

Anna Merveldt’s result yesterday now moves her up to equal fifth place on the Western European League table on 26 points. The top nine combinations will qualify for the World Cup Final.

One final qualifying round remains, at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands, in March.

The 2021 FEI World Cup Dressage Final will take place in Gothenburg from March 31st to April 5th.

