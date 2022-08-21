Sam Bennett wins a second stage at 2022 Vuelta

4 total views, 3 views today

Sam Bennett has won stage 3 of the 2022 Vuelta.

It is a second stage success for the Carrick-on-Suir sprinter, who also won yesterday, and gives his team two stage victories in the first week of the final Grand Tour of the season.

Stage 3, which was the final stage in the Netherlands, was again a showdown between the fast men. They duly contested the sprint on a circuit around Breda on the longest stage of this year’s Vuelta, at 193.5 km in length.

Sam Bennett started the stage in the green points jersey and hoped to be able to defend it and take another stage win.

With his Bora-Hansgrohe team supporting him all day, in the end, Danny van Poppel was the last man to set his teammate up perfectly on the left hand side of the road, ahead of the bunch sprint.

The Irish fast man was able to hold his own in a hectic tussle at the front and ultimately take the win.

The team from Raubling thereby took its second stage victory in a row and extended its lead in the points classification.

