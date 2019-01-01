Irish Sports Calendar for Major GAA, Rugby, Soccer and other Sports dates

So another year has come and gone in the sporting but 2019 looks set to be another massive year of sport. We will take you through below what there is to look forward to in the coming year, it promises to be a good one !

GAA

In the GAA world, Jim Gavin will be looking to guide Dublin to the drive for five All Ireland titles in a row. The pre-season tournaments have already began with the five new rules also in operation. These rules have not yet be decided on for use in the Allianz Football League 2019. THE GPA and the GAA met and have said that a review will take place on the 19th of January. So, we will just have to wait and see until then ! The league will begin at the end of January and finish in late March. April will be once again for club football.

In hurling Limerick the 2018 All-Ireland champions will be looking to retain Liam McCarthy which will be difficult considering the 4 tough games they will face in Munster. They open their account against Tipperary whom have Liam Sheedy back at the helm for 2019.

SOCCER

It was a difficult year for Ireland in terms of performances, but the year ended well for them in terms of securing Mick McCarthy on a two year deal, he will then be succeeded by Stephen Kenny. The appointments will surely rejuvenate the Irish team with a more attacking brand of football promised. There also comes the increasing speculation that Declan Rice will commit to Ireland. If reports are correct McCarthy is also looking to add Patrick Bamford and Nathan Redmond to the squad. Ireland drew Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar, a group which could of been a lot worse in all honesty. It still will be tough but I honestly think they can get out of the group and qualify if more attacking football is played.

The women’s World Cup will also be played in 2019 in France. The final itself will be played in Lyon on July 7th.

RUGBY

An impressive 2018 for Ireland seen them win the Six Nations Grand Slam, a first series victory in Australia since 1979 and of course that famous win in the Aviva Stadium beating the All Blacks on home soil for the first time mean Ireland are in a good place. The only downside is that Joe Schmidt has decided he will vacate his role after the World Cup in Japan. However, those close to the squad and pundits alike and are not fearful that the Kiwi will relax or that the players will coming into a massive year.

The Six Nations will begin in just over a month, when England come to the Aviva Stadium. Ireland will then travel to Murrayfield to take on the Scots. They will then travel to Rome, before welcoming France to Dublin, before finishing their tournament in Cardif against the Welsh. Ireland will face Wales in two warm up games at home and away as part of the world cup preparations. They also play have a game with Italy, before travelling to Twickenham for their final warm up game. The trip to Japan will be next for the boys in green. Ireland will be overwhelming favourites to get out of the group,they face Scotland, Japan, Russia and Samoa. The big game no doubt against the Scots on 22nd of September. If Ireland top that group, a quarter final against South Africa or New Zealand awaits.

The women’s Six Nations also kicks off next month. They have home games against England and France at Donnybrook. In club action all provinces are looking at making big impacts in Europe . Leinster face off against French side Toulon on January 12th, the winner there will top the group more than likely. Munster will face Exeter and Gloucester to determine whether they will make the quarter finals or not. Ulster will probably need 10 points from their two remaining games, the games against Racing 92 been vitally important on January 12th. Connacht will come up against Sale in their Challenge Cup encounter with the winner going top of the table.

HORSE RACING

2019 will be another big year for horse racing. The Curragh is expected to open in February, with the first race meeting there to be held on the 13th of April. The Dublin Racing festival gets going in February just five weeks out from Cheltenham. Buveur D’Air for JP McManus is still a massive favourite for the Champion Hurdle, Presenting Percy is a gold cup favourite.

BOXING

It promises to be another big year for Katie Taylor she plans on unifying all four lightweight belts. She defended her WBA and IBF titles in December against Eva Wahlstrom at Madison Square Gardens. It is likely the Bray boxer will face off against Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano who is just one of three boxers to win titles in six divisions. Kellie Harrington will be hoping that she is right as she sets her sights on an Olympic medal after winning a gold medal in the lightweight division at the recent AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. The 2019 World AIBA World Boxing Championships are scheduled to take place in Sochi in Russia.

Irish Sporting Calendar 2019

10-13 & 17-20 January: Final rounds of Champions/Challenge Cup group games

24 January: Thyestes Chase (Gowran Park)

26-27 January: Start of Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues – the first of four ‘double’ weekends

1 February: Ireland v England (Womens Six Nations)

2 February: Ireland v England

2/3 February: Dublin Racing Festival

2/13 February: Champions League resumes

8 February: Scotland v Ireland (Womens Six Nations)

9 February: AIB All-Ireland hurling club semi-finals

9 February: Scotland v Ireland (Men’s Six Nations)

15 February: Airtricity League begins

16 February: AIB All-Ireland football club semi-finals

23 February: Italy v Ireland (Women’s Six Nations)

24 February: Italy v Ireland (Men’s Six Nations)

24 February: Carabao Cup final

9 March: Ireland v France (Women’s Six Nations)

10 March: Ireland v France (Men’s Six Nations)

12-15 March: Cheltenham Festival

16 March: Wales v Ireland (Men’s Six Nations)

17 March: Wales v Ireland ( Women’s Six Nations)

17 March: AIB Club Finals

22 March: Euro 2021 Women’s qualifying draw

23 March: Euro 2020 qualifier – Gibraltar v Rep of Ireland

26 March: Euro 2020 qualifier – Rep of Ireland v Georgia

24 March: U21 Euro 2021 qualifier – Rep of Ireland v Luxembourg

24 March: Allinaz HL Division 1 final

24 March: Littlewoods Ireland camogie Division 1 final

31 March: Allianz FL Division 1 & 2 finals

29-31 March: Champions/Challenge Cup quarter-finals

28-30 March: Champions/Challenge Cup quarter-finals

4-6 April: Aintree Grand National Festival

11-14 April: US Masters

20 April-6 May: World Snooker Championships

21-23 April: Fairyhouse Grand National Festival

30 April-4 May: Punchestown Festival

3/4 May: Pro 14 quarter-finals

4-5 May: Newmarket Guineas Festival

4/5 May: Ladies FL finals

5 May: Start of the Championship – Galway and Mayo footballers heading to London and New York respectively

11/12 May: Start of Leinster and Munster hurling round-robin

10 May: Challenge Cup final

11 May: Champions Cup final

12 May: Premier League finishes

16-19 May: US PGA Championship

17/18 May: Pro 14 semi-finals

18 May: FA Cup final

3 May -19 May: UEFA European Under-17 Championship

24-26 May: Curragh Guineas

1 June: Champions League final

1 June – Epson Derby

7 June: Euro 2020 qualifier – Denmark v Rep of Ireland

7 June – 7 July: Women’s FIFA World Cup

9 June: Nations League final

10 June: Euro 2020 qualifier – Rep of Ireland v Gibraltar

l16 June: Connacht football final

18-22 June: Royal Ascot

22 June: Munset football final

23 June: Leinster and Ulster football finals

27-29 June: Curragh Derby Festival

29 June-21 July: Tour de France

30 June: Leinster and Munster hurling final

1-14 July: Wimbledon

4-7 July: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

13/14 July: All-Ireland hurling quarter-final and start of the Super 8s

20-21 July: Curragh Oaks Festival

27/28 July: All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

29 July-4 August: Galway Festival

30 July-3 August: Goodwood Festival

10/11 August: All-Ireland football semi-finals

10 August: Ireland v Italy ( Mens RWC Warm Up)

7-11 August: Dublin Horse Show

16-25 August: EuroHockey Nations Championship

18 August: All-Ireland hurling final

21-24 August: York Festival

24 August: England v Ireland (Mens RWC Warm Up)

31 August: Wales v Ireland ( Men’s RWC Warm Up)

1 September: All-Ireland football final

5 Sept: Euro 2020 qualifier – Rep of Ireland v Switzerland

6 Sept: U21 Euro 2021 qualifier – Rep of Ireland v Armenia

7 September: Ireland v Wales (Men’s RWC Warm Up)

8 September: All-Ireland camogie final

10 Sept: U21 Euro 2021 qualifier – Sweden v Rep of Ireland

14 Sept: EA Sports Cup final

14-15 September: Irish Champions Weekend

14 September: Doncaster Leger

15 September: All Ireland women’s football final

17 Sept: Start of 2019-20 Champions League group stage

22 September: Ireland v Scotland (8.45am) Mens RWC

28 September: Japan v Ireland (8.15pm) Mens RWC

3 October: Ireland v Russia (11.15am) Mens RWC

6 October: Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

10 Oct: U21 Euro 2021 qualifier – Rep of Ire v Italy

12 October: Ireland v Samoa (11.45am) Mens RWC

12 Oct: Euro 2020 qualifier – Georgia v Rep of Ireland

15 Oct: Euro 2020 qualifier – Switzerland v Rep of Ireland

15 Oct: U21 Euro 2021 qualifier – Iceland v Rep of Ireland

19/20 October: Quarter-finals Mens RWC

19 October: British Champions Day

25 Oct: Airtricity Premier Division ends

26/27 October: Semi-finals Mens RWC

1-2 November: Breeders Cup

2 November: World Cup final Mens RWC

3 Nov: Men’s & Women’s FAI Cup finals

14 Nov: U21 Euro 2021 qualifier – Armenia v Rep of Ireland

18 Nov: U21 Euro 2021 qualifier – Rep of Ireland v Denmark

22 Nov: Euro 2020 play-off draw

1 Dec: Euro 2020 qualifying draw

26-29 December: Leopardstown Festival