Silver medal for Fintan Dewhirst at European U18 Championships

Tír Chonaill AC’s Fintan Dewhirst won a silver medal in the men’s 400m Hurdle final at the European U18 Championships.

After incredible performances in the heats and the semi-finals, the Donegal man had the performance of his career in the final. He cleared each hurdle with masterful technique and skill to cross the line and claim a silver medal.

This is the sole medal secured by Ireland at this year’s Championships.

As well as winning a silver medal, Dewhirst secured a PB time of 51.65 seconds.

