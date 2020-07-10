Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will leave Team INEOS and move to Team Israel Start-Up Nation for next season.

Froome’s current team confirmed on Thursday that the Kenyan-born Briton’s contract would not be renewed.

Dave Brailsford of Team INEOS, formerly known as Team Sky, said of the decision to leave Froome go:

“Chris’s current contract comes to an end in December and we have taken the decision now not to renew it. Chris has been with us from the start. He is a great champion and we have shared many memorable moments over the years but I do believe this is the right decision for the Team and for Chris. Given his achievements in the sport, Chris is understandably keen to have sole team leadership in the next chapter of his career – which is not something we are able to guarantee him at this point.”

Commenting on his impending departure from the team, Chris Froome said:

“It has been a phenomenal decade with the Team, we have achieved so much together and I will always treasure the memories. I look forward to exciting new challenges as I move into the next phase of my career but in the meantime my focus is on winning a fifth Tour de France with Team INEOS.”

Shortly after the announcement from Team INEOS, Team Israel Start-Up Nation confirmed that Froome would lead their team next season.

The Israeli team and the 7-time Grand Tour champion will sign a long-term contract on August 1st that will see Froome wear ISN’s blue and white until the end of his career.

“Chris is the best rider of his generation” said Israel Start-Up Nation co-owner, Sylvan Adams,” before adding “and will lead our Tour de France and Grand Tour squad. We hope to make history together as Chris pursues further Tour de France and Grand Tour victories, achievements that would make a serious case for Chris to be considered the greatest cyclist of all time.”

Chris Froome commented: “I’m really excited to be joining the ISN family. I look forward to challenging and being challenged by their talent and continuing to strive for the success that I’ve enjoyed up to now. ISN’s impact on the sport is rapidly expanding, and I’m energized to be along for the ride. I feel we can achieve great things together.”

Team Israel Start-Up Nation’s rapid progression from its beginnings as a Continental team to the WorldTour in just five years has now entered its next phase, explained ISN’s Team Manager, Kjell Carlstrom

“We have been looking to strengthen the team for 2021 in several ways, not least of which is to become Grand Tour contenders. With his impressive palmarès, Chris Froome is the perfect leader to mark our arrival as a serious contender for these races, particularly the Tour de France. Chris’ career has been extraordinary, and we believe that he has both the mindset and physical talents to win more Grand Tours with us, while also acting as a mentor to our young talents, helping them succeed.”

One of Froome’s new team mates will be Irish cyclist Dan Martin, who signed on a two-year contract for the team in August 2019, when it was known as Israel Cycling Academy.

