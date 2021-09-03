Paralympic Cycling: Dunleavy and McCrystal win second gold medal

1 total views, 1 views today

Day Ten in the Tokyo Paralympics was a very busy morning for the Team Ireland cyclists, taking part in four road events

Katie George-Dunleavy, Eve McCrystal – Women’s B Road Race

This has already been an amazing Paralympics for the Irish pair having won gold already earlier in the week. After hearing the national anthem while atop the podium, the two seemed excited to do it again.

This tough race set off at 05:00 this morning Irish time. Dunleavy and McCrystal showed their strength on the road in the time trial and this would be no difference and they continuously stayed near the top of the pack with its changing leaders and bursts from behind.

Just before the halfway mark of the 92.4km race, the Irish pair had themselves in a great position in the leading pack with the damp conditions not affecting them.

The race became more hectic in the final 12km lap. The Irish women were in the top three, competing with Team GB and the Swedish athletes.

They showed their true quality and fitness to break out in front over the last few kilometers. They brought the gold medal home in the Road Race with a time of 2:35:53.

This is now their third medal at these Paralympic Games and it marks them as one of the greatest tandem teams to compete in the sport.

Ronan Grimes – Men’s C4-5 Road Race

The Galway man was one of 25 riders in this long 92 km race. He came in this event searching for silverware with this being his third and final event.

Grimes’ race set off at 01:30 Irish time, with all racers going at a hectic pace to make it to the top and set the tempo.

As the race progressed, the Irishman had dropped to the back of the main group of riders, it was clear that this event is harder for cyclists without a partner from the same nation.

Grimes finished the race in 11th position with a time of 2:29:21

Richael Timothy – Women’s C1-3 Road Race

Timothy started only six minutes after Grimes’ event as she lined up with 14 other riders. This was the Irish woman’s fourth race at a busy Paralympics having broken personal bests in earlier events

Using some good riding, she remained off the top group of cyclists for the majority of the race. The tough wet conditions made it hard for each rider, making the race much more compact and steadier.

The 26-year-old finished the race in the 11th position with a time of 1:21:22.

As Ronan prepares for the off here is Richael Timothy on the rollers. #ParaCycling #paralympics #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/SZnjaB4Juk — Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) September 3, 2021

Martin Gordon, Aidan Byrne – Men’s B Road Race

This was set to be a long and tough race for the Irish pair lining up against some top-class opponents. This would be the pair’s fourth and final event at these Paralympic Games.

Unfortunately, today was not going to be the glory finish for the Irish tandem team as the weather conditions continued to get worse. The heavy downpour of rain led to Gordon and Byrne withdrawing a little over two hours into the race.

It is not the ending that the Sligo and Dublin men would have wanted but they leave these Games after breaking personal best times and setting a new Irish record.

Also in #ParaCycling Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne finished fifth in the B 1000m Time Trial Final following their PB time of 1:01.545.@AllianzIreland #Tokyo2020 #TeamIreland #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/QDaITnefQS — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 28, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com