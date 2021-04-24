Galway’s Emma Slevin finished 19th in the Women’s All-Around European Final nailing a clean competition and improving on her ranking from qualifications. It was a great achievement for the 17 year old.

Aside from a stumble on vault 23 year-old Adam Steele had an excellent competition finishing in 21st position.

Slevin scored 12.300 on Floor; 13.233 on Vault; 12.400 on Uneven Bars & 11.900 on the Balance Beam giving her an All-Around total of 49.833

Steele scored 12.266 on Rings; 12.766 on Vault; 12.333 on Parallel Bars; 13.066 on Horizontal Bars; 13.733 on Floor and 12.566 on Pommel Horse giving him an All-Around total of 76.730.

Speaking to RTE after her performance today Emma said:

‘I’m absolutely delighted with that performance as well as qualification. Qualifying in 22nd position and finishing in 19th position after today is something I’m really, really proud of. Overall, I am just delighted with that performance. Being with the best gymnasts in the world, overall it is just an amazing experience. Seeing how the top athletes work – it is very inspiring to say I competed alongside them. I know what I need to work on when I go back to my gym, obviously there are improvements still that I can make, and it is just very, very motivating to know that I am in with the best in Europe. It was enjoyable out there – I thought nerves would take over but it was honestly very, very enjoyable for me!

The support has been phenomenal. I would like to thank everyone for supporting me, for any gymnast coming up who is hoping to make a difference in gymnastics in Ireland just stay focused, stay motivated, do what you can. One thing for me is self-confidence, it is a gamechanger for me and I think I have discovered a lot of self-confidence this year and that has just helped me phenomenally as you can see from my results.’

Speaking after his competition Adam Steele said:

‘Today wasn’t my perfect competition but regardless of all that I am absolutely over the moon to be able to make final. I was smiling for the entire competition. I’m extremely happy with how I have done and onwards and upwards from here!’

Speaking after this evening’s competition, Sally Johnson, Gymnastics Ireland Performance & Technical Manager said:

‘It’s been great to finally compete after such a strange year… This event has been very different to anything we have competed at before however it has been very well run. We have all been very confident and comfortable with the new Covid19 protocols in place. All our gymnasts have been so adaptable while focussing on their training and competition. The great preparation by the gymnast’s support team has not gone unnoticed either! I would like to thank our coaches & Sport Ireland Institute support team.

These all-around finals for both Emma and Adam are the first time we have made the finals and shows the remarkable work & commitment they have put in to produce these great qualification performances. The finals have given them the chance to show off their routines and perform to the TV audience back home with enjoyment and excitement! A very proud Europeans for Ireland!

It was also a great surprise to see Rhys win the Shooting Star Award tonight, he has certainly been the star for the new generation of gymnasts coming through in our system.’

Speaking of the results, Mr Ciaran Gallagher, CEO of Gymnastics Ireland said:

‘To have Irish competitors for the first time in both the Men’s & Women’s European All-Around Finals and for it to be aired live on RTE meant today really was great day for our sport. Emma & Adam displayed quality performances as part of Europe’s best! Their results represent a superb achievement for them both personally but also gives all the young gymnasts following in their footsteps, & who they train along-side in our national squad programme, great role models to follow as All-Around gymnasts! On behalf of all at Gymnastics Ireland huge congratulations to Emma & Adam plus our support team including coaches Sally Batley & Will Banthorpe, our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson and physio Julianne Ryan. We now look forward to Rhys McClenaghan stepping out into the Men’s Pommel Top-8 Final tomorrow which will be live on RTE One from 1pm – 3.15pm!’

Just before the All-Around medal ceremony Irish fans had a pleasant surprise when Rhys McClenaghan was brought out into the arena and presented with the ‘Smartscoring Shooting Star Award’. This award was started in 2018 by European Gymnastics sponsor Smartscoring and ‘aims to put a gymnast with an exceptional story in the spotlight, someone who is an inspiration for the future generation of gymnasts and the general public alike’.

McClenaghan will compete in the Pommel Horse Top-8 Final tomorrow, Saturday 24th April from 1pm – 3.15pm (Irish time) live on RTE One.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s finals Rhys McClenaghan said “I am very happy to be back competing. I can improve my routine so much more in every aspect. Looking forward to showing it in the finals.”

