European Tour golf will resume on 22 July with a run of six tournaments over six weeks in Britain.

Golfing action ceased on 8th March due to the coronavirus pandemic but now it has been confirmed that the British Masters at Close House near Newcastle will be the opening tournament of the revised schedule in July.

The season will now run until December, with all tournaments played behind closed doors and subject to strict safety and testing protocols.

The other British-based tournaments confirmed are the English Open at Forest of Arden, the English Championship at Hanbury Manor, the Celtic Classic at Celtic Manor, the Wales Open, also at Celtic Manor, and the UK Championship at The Belfry.

Four Rolex Series events have also been announced. The Scottish Open and PGA Championship will be played in October, while the Nedbank Golf Challenge and the World Tour Championship will take place in December.