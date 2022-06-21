LIV GOLF SIGNS WORLD RANKED NO. 20 ABRAHAM ANCER

500,005 total views, 500,005 views today

LIV Golf today announced that world ranked No. 20 Abraham Ancer has officially signed and will compete in his first event at the LIV Golf Invitational Portland. The second event of the year begins June 30 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon.

Recognized as the top Mexican golfer in the world, Ancer has three pro victories and 36 career top-10 finishes, including 19 top-10 performances since 2019. In that span, he has finished each year among the world’s top 40 players, having been ranked as high as No. 11. Ancer competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has also been selected to compete in numerous international team events.

“Abraham Ancer has been a rising star who’s established himself as one of the world’s top golfers in a very short period of time. He is a consistent contender which continues to elevate our competition,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner. “Abraham’s global reach and star power in Mexico and Latin America makes him a great fit for LIV Golf, which is committed to growing the sport on a global scale, particularly in new and emerging markets. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to having him in the field in Portland and beyond.”

Additional player announcements and the full Portland field will be released in the coming days.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series launched June 9 to a worldwide audience showcasing its new, innovative format with 12 teams, 48-players, shotgun starts and no cut. Complete, live coverage of LIV Golf tournaments is globally available direct to consumers on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook. LIV Golf event broadcasts are also aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in over 150 territories around the world. The list of global networks covering the LIV Golf Invitational Series is available on LIVGolf.com.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com