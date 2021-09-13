Lowry Selected By Harrington As Ryder Cup Wildcard

1 total views, 1 views today

Shane Lowry has been selected by Team Europe captain Pádraig Harrington as a wildcard for the upcoming 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, USA.

Lowry is one of three wildcards and is set to make his Team Europe debut alongside Ryder Cup veterans Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter in this year’s instalment of the competition.

The Irish golfer had missed out on the automatic spots after a 17th-placed finish at the BMW PGA Championship.

The 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year needed to finish in the top eight of the tournament to earn an automatic spot after Bernd Weisberger and Lee Westwood did enough at Wentworth.

However, all three will be teammates for the Ryder Cup after Harrington announced his choices on Sunday evening.

Lowry said to Sky Sports: “It’s been a career-long dream to play in the Ryder Cup. I remember when the points race started, I said it was my number one goal and it has been for the last two years.

“I’m just incredibly proud of what I have achieved. But there’s no point going over there to make up the numbers. I want to win points and help bring the cup back.”

The Offaly native will be one of three rookies partaking in their maiden Ryder Cup tournament for Harrington’s team.

Weisberger and Viktor Hovland will also make their debuts against Team USA this year after earning automatic qualifications.

However, although the rookie tag is placed on Lowry for this competition, the 34-year-old will come into the tournament with major-winning experience.

“He is a rookie but nobody thinks of him as a rookie,” Harrington said on Sky Sports after announcing his picks.

“He’s a major champion, a World Golf Championship winner. If I’ve picked a rookie it’s probably because they have delivered twice to get in the team.”

The 2021 Ryder Cup will take place from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com