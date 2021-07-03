Herbert leads the way as Irish challenge fades on day 3 of the DDF Irish Open.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2021

Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny July 1st-4th.

Saturday 3rd

Overnight leader Lucas Herbert continues to lead the way after the third day at Mount Juliet. He gained four shots on the field by the tenth hole. Birdies on the 2nd, 5th, 8th and 10th saw him move to 17 under. However, dropped shots on the 11th and 14th saw him card a round of 70. He finished his round on -15 overall.

Irish Challengers

The local challenge failed to materialise as both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry failed to break par in their third rounds. Lowry’s round got off to a bumpy start. He double bogeyed after finding the water off the tee on the par 3 third hole. The Clara man also recorded a five on the par 4 fourth. He recovered his composure somewhat and picked up a birdie on the fifth. He then hit eight pars before two bogeys and two birdies on the back nine cancelled each other out. Rory McIlroy also got in difficulty on the tricky third. His tee shot found the deep rough off the tree lined narrow strip of fairway next to the water. A Sponsors’ sign was moved to clear a path to the green. A bogey awaited the Hollywood star. Worse was to follow on the fourth as a double bogey saw him lose three shots in his opening four holes. He responded well to this set-back with four birdies between the fifth and the thirteenth. However, a double bogey on the sixteenth saw him finish one over for the day and -4 for the tournament.

Ardglass man Cormac Sharvin was the best of the Irish, moving to -7 overall after a three under 68 today. He hit a bogey free round and picked up birdies on the 1st, 8th and 14th holes.

Nicely poised ahead of tomorrows final round

Herbert is looking to emulate his compatriots Ossie Pickworth (1950 at Royal Dublin) and Brett Rumford (2004 at County Louth) as only the third Australian winner of the Irish Open. Texan Johannes Veerman is currently his closest challenger. The Houston based pro went around in 67 today. His round included a superb eagle 3 on the par 5 fifth. The American also recorded birdies on the 1st,8th,9th,10th and 17th holes. The only blemishes on his card came with bogeys on the third and fourteenth. Justin Harding sits two shots back on 12 under after carding a 65 – the round of the day. The South African hit an eagle on the 17th as well as seven birdies, giving two shots back with bogeys on the 6th & 14th.

