London Game – Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars – Preview and prediction

2021 NFL SUNDAY – LIVE SKY SPORTS GAME PREVIEWS – WEEK 6 Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars – Preview and prediction.

The 2nd of the NFL’s International Series games takes place this week as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins make the trip from Florida to Tottenham. With just one win between them so far this year, both will see this as a good chance to try to kickstart their season.

Key Battles:

Can the Dolphins Offensive Line hold up?While the biggest news for the Dolphins is the expected return of Tua Tagovailoa, it will count for nothing if his offensive line continues to give up free shots at him they way they have been. A reshuffle of the pieces on that line provided a marked improvement last week against the Buccaneers, but they still have a ways to go. With the dangerous Josh Allen amongst the Jaguars pass rush, the Dolphins protection will need to be on point.

Can London be Urban Meyer’s safe place? To say Urban Meyer’s start with the Jaguars hasn’t gone well is an understatement. Winless after 5 games and making headlines for off the field issues maybe the break from the norm that this London trip will represent is the tonic he and his team needs.

Can the Dolphins defense rediscover 2020 form? A surprising element of the season so far for Miami has been the poor play on defense. A very solid defense last season has given way to a team raked in the bottom 10 in passing yards per game, rushing yards per game and points per game. And probably even more worryingly, the forced turnovers, that were a big part of their game last year, have dried up. They will also be without key man Xavien Howard. Despite the Jags poor form, there is plenty of talent in their offense to test the Fins defensive unit. Can the Dolphins turn the corner defensively against Trevor Lawrence and co?

Boylesports Betting:

Moneyline: Miami 13/20 Jacksonville 5/4

Over/Under: 47

Spread: Miami -3

The 4/1 power price Paddy Power are offering for both Myles Gaskin and James Robinson to score a TD looks like a winner to me. The return of Tua makes Jaylen Waddle a good shout to score a TD in each half at 16/1 as well.

VERDICT:

It’s very difficult to know what to expect from Miami. They opened with a solid win against the Pats but the wheels came off the cart rapidly after that.

But I trust Brian Flores to turn it around and I think this game will be the start of that. While confidence will be fragile at best, it will be boosted by Tua’s return.

The Jags are a totally disfunctional organisation and the man at the helm has done more to hurt them than help fix them. I’m taking a 8 point Dolphins win

