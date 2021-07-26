Team Ireland Swimmers Hyland & Walshe Fail To Get Past Heats

1 total views, 1 views today

Team Ireland swimmers Brendan Hyland and Ellen Walshe failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the Men’s 200m Butterfly and Women’s 200m Individual Medley respectively.

Brendan Hyland finished third in Heat 2 of the Men’s 200m Butterfly with a time of 1:57.09 on Monday morning but it wasn’t enough for a spot in the next round.

Ellen Walshe swam her 200m Individual Medley heat in a time of 2:13.34 from Lane 1 and finished 19th overall.

Hyland delivered on the expectations of pundits with a strong start and finish cushioning a subpar third 50m stretch.

The prospect of Ben Higson started well, moving up to third within the first 100m, posting 50m splits of 26.12 and 55.7 to get into a top-three spot.

However, Hyland appeared to have expended a lot of energy to get into such a position and looked to be falling away over the next section of the race.

The National Centre swimmer fell to sixth with Estonian Kregor Zirk taking his spot but Hyland got back into gear on the final stretch.

The 26-year-old pushed hard in the final 20 metres to steal the third spot from Indian Sajan Prakash but it was not enough in his main event.

The Team Ireland swimmer’s time of 1:57.09 in the heat was outside the Irish record by half a second but the time was his fastest all season.

Walshe struggled throughout her event but the final 50m – freestyle – took her off the bottom of the heat’s chart and put her into a respectable final position.

Her 19th-place finish overall adds some positivity to the underwhelming heat and her Olympics has no come to an end.

The Olympian had previously won her Women’s 100m Butterfly Heat but did not qualify for the semi-finals due to her time.

Her eyes will now be set on Paris in 2024 while Hyland will take part in the Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay tomorrow.

