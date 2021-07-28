Olympic Cycling: Nicholas Roche 28th In Time Trial

12 total views, 12 views today

Team Ireland cyclist Nicholas Roche finished 28th in the Olympic Time Trial on Wednesday morning at the Fuji International Speedway.

Roche was amongst the early starters tasked with laying down a marker for the field of 35 riders to measure themselves against.

He completed the tough and gruelling 44.2-kilometre men’s Olympic Time Trial in a time of 1:01:23.

Roche had played a key role in supporting Dan Martin in the 234-kilometre Road Race on Saturday, in which Martin finished in 16th position.

Eddie Dunbar was also part of Team Ireland’s Men’s Olympic Road Race team.

A quick recovery was required as the Time Trial course featured a total elevation gain of 846 meters in hot and humid conditions.

“That was one tough day,” Roche said at the finish line.

“Definitely left it all on the road but obviously against a lot of the top of the world specialists I’m a lot slower than most of them, but I gave it 100%.

“I thank the staff and Cycling Ireland and the Olympic team for their commitment behind me for these Games, and I hope I gave everything I could. It’s been an amazing experience to get my fourth Games, I’m extremely proud.”

Roche previously competed at the 2008 Games in Beijing, the 2012 Games in London and the 2016 Games in Rio.

However, this was the 37-year-old’s first appearance at an Olympic time trial.

This Olympics instalment of the gruelling race against the clock was won by Primož Roglič of Slovenia in a blistering time of 55:04:19, with Roglič averaging 48.3kph.

Roglič did much of the damage on the final lap extending his advantage as the terrain took its toll on the heavier riders.

Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands returned from a brief hiatus from bike racing to claim the silver medal in a time of 56:05.58.

Australia’s Rohan Dennis finished in 56:08.09 to win bronze less than half a second ahead of Stefan Kueng.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com