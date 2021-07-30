Olympic Equestrian: Watson and O’Connor compete

James Hanly
Team Ireland had two jockeys and horse competing at Eventing Dressage day 1 at the Dressage Park in Tokyo this morning

Ireland’s first competitor, Sam Watson started early at 08:30 in the morning in Japan. The Clonmel man rode Flamenco as they completed his routine in an elegant fashion with 34.30 in penalty scores.

This sits himself at 14th in the individual event after session 1 while also placing 12th in the team event.

The 35-year-old Watson was happy with his performance, finishing ahead of seven other jockeys while Team GB’s Oliver Townsend sits on top after riding Ballaghmor Class.

Next up for Ireland in Session two at 09:30 was Austin O’Connor riding the Irish bred Colorado Blue . These two completed the course with a penalty score of 38.00.

This sits himself in 34th of 42 of the individual event while bringing Ireland to 13th in the team event.

Watson and Flamenco have dropped into 28th after the second session while Britain’s Townsend still holds first with his routine only have 23.60 penalty score.

Ireland’s third member of the equestrian team will take to the ring tomorrow in Day two, Session three just after midnight.

Sarah Ennis will be riding Woodcourt Garrison as Ireland’s last hopes of bring up their score in the team event.

