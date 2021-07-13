Olympics Schedule Monday August 2nd – Irish Athletes Timetable

This is the schedule for all Irish athletes competing in events of the Olympics on Monday, August 2nd.

All times are in Irish Standard Time.

Athletics (01:00-04:35, 11:00-13:55)

Women’s 1500m Round 1 – Sarah Healy, Ciara Mageean

Women’s 200m Round 1 – Phil Healy

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final – Sarah Lavin

11:00

Women’s 200m Semifinal – Phil Healy

Hockey (01:30-05:45, 10:30-14:45)

Women’s Quarterfinals

Sailing (04:00-10:00)

49er Men Medal Race – Robert Dickson, Seán Waddiville

Diving (07:00-09:30)

Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary – Ollie Dingley

To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.

For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.

