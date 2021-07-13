Olympics Schedule Sunday 25th July – Irish Athletes Timetable

tokyo 2020 olympics

Here is a schedule with all Irish athletes competing in the Olympics on Sunday, July 25th.

All times are Irish Standard Time.

Rowing (01:00-03:40)

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F – Sanita Puspure

Women’s Pair Repechage – Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechages – Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan, Gary O’Donovan (Reserve)

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechages – Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, Lydia Heaphy (Reserve)

Artistic Gymnastics (02:00-05:35, 07:10-10:45, 12:20-14:00)

Women’s Qualification – Meg Ryan (All-Around)

Badminton (02:00-07:30, 10:00-13:30)

Men’s Singles Group Play Stage – Nhat Nguyen

Swimming (02:30-04:30, 11:00-13:30)

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals – Darragh Greene

11:00

Women’s 100m Backstroke Heats – Daniele Hill

Women’s 100m Breastroke Heats – Mona McSharry

Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats – Shane Ryan

Judo (03:00-06:30, 09:00-11:50)

Irish Athletes TBA

Boxing (03:00-06:45, 09:45-13:00)

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Aoife O’Rourke

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Emmet Brennan

17:00

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Emmet Brennan

Sailing (04:00-10:00)

Laser Radial Women – Annalise Murphy

Canoe Slalom (05:00-08:45)

Canoe (C1) Men Heats – Liam Jegou

Equestrian (09:00-14:15)

Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Day 2 – Heike Holstein with Sambuca

Triathlon (10:30-1:00)

Men’s – Russell White

To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.

For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.

