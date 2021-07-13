Olympics Schedule Sunday 25th July – Irish Athletes Timetable

Here is a schedule with all Irish athletes competing in the Olympics on Sunday, July 25th.
All times are Irish Standard Time.
Rowing (01:00-03:40)
Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F – Sanita Puspure
Women’s Pair Repechage – Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley
Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechages – Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan, Gary O’Donovan (Reserve)
Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechages – Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, Lydia Heaphy (Reserve)
Artistic Gymnastics (02:00-05:35, 07:10-10:45, 12:20-14:00)
Women’s Qualification – Meg Ryan (All-Around)
Badminton (02:00-07:30, 10:00-13:30)
Men’s Singles Group Play Stage – Nhat Nguyen
Swimming (02:30-04:30, 11:00-13:30)
Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals – Darragh Greene
11:00
Women’s 100m Backstroke Heats – Daniele Hill
Women’s 100m Breastroke Heats – Mona McSharry
Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats – Shane Ryan
Judo (03:00-06:30, 09:00-11:50)
Irish Athletes TBA
Boxing (03:00-06:45, 09:45-13:00)
Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Aoife O’Rourke
Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 32 – Emmet Brennan
17:00
Sailing (04:00-10:00)
Laser Radial Women – Annalise Murphy
Canoe Slalom (05:00-08:45)
Canoe (C1) Men Heats – Liam Jegou
Equestrian (09:00-14:15)
Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual Day 2 – Heike Holstein with Sambuca
Triathlon (10:30-1:00)
Men’s – Russell White
