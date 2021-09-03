Paralympic Swimming: Ireland’s last swimmer misses out on final

By
James Hanly
-

Team Ireland’s final swimmer took to the pool of the Tokyo Aquatic Centre early morning on Day Ten of Tokyo 2020

Patrick Flanagan – S6 100m Backstroke Heat 2

This is Flanagan’s second race of his debut Paralympic games. Yesterday he finished in seventh place in the 400m Freestyle.

This morning, the Sligo man was hoping to build on that performance in the Backstroke. After watching a very strong opening heat, Flanagan would take part in the second race.

The Irish swimmer started the race in the water in lane seven with six other very strong swimmers. The outside lanes are normally the hardest places to start a race and he struggled to keep up with the leaders in the beginning.

Flanagan started to speed up before the only turn and he jumped up to fifth place. He held his position for the remainder of the race, not able to find the extra gear needed to scare the event favorites.

The Irishman hit the wall in a time of 1:26.81, this was unfortunately not enough for him to progress to the finals later today.

The end of the event concludes Flanagan’s Paralympic journey in Tokyo but as a young debutant, he still has many years ahead of him and Paris is only three years away.

He has done his coach David Malone and the people of Rosses point proud with two strong races as part of a historic Irish Paralympic team.

