2,363 total views, 2,363 views today

Preview, Prediction & Key Battles – Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills, start time 6pm live on Sky Sports NFL. We will have match highlights and results.

Key Battles:

Steelers Pass Rush vs Bills Protection: You probably don’t need me or anyone else to tell you that the Steelers defensive gameplan must centre around getting pressure on Josh Allen. I lost count how many times last season I saw the Bills come up with massive plays when Allen had all day to move around in the pocket and let loose with that rocket he has for an arm. But he will be hunted down by one of the best defensive fronts in football, including of course, TJ Watt. Should be a mouthwatering battle.

The Turnover Battle: One of the oldest cliches in football, win the turnover battle. The Steelers were excellent in this regard last season and they will be looking to pick up where they left off, 1 of the 4 teams that led the league in interceptions with 18.

Steelers Ground and Pound vs Bills Run Defense: While Thursday Night’s season curtain raiser was an aerial assault from start to finish, the Steelers will probably try to avoid getting into that type of game. Look for Alabama alum Najee Harris to try to set the tone early in this one as Pittsburgh revert back to the smashmouth style that served them so well down their history. The Bill run defense are no pushovers however, even if they are without Nose Tackle Star Lotulelei who was due back after opting out of last season.

Boylesports Betting:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh 23/10 Buffalo 1/3

Over/Under: 48.5

Spread: Buffalo -6.5

If you fancy swinging for the fences, you can get Najee Harris at 66/1 to score the 1st and last TD. Stefon Diggs is at 50/1 for the same bet.

Prediction

Hate trying to predict week 1 games, the good teams haven’t hit their stride yet and the weaker teams haven’t had the optimism beaten out of them yet. I do believe the Bills are the more talented team and are rightly favourites, but Pittsburgh are a lively underdog at 23/10.

If the Steelers get ahead and get the run game established early, it could be a tough day for the Bills. I wouldn’t fancy falling behind and being in a position where Watt and co. can pin their ears back and take aim at Josh Allen. Even though I have Buffalo tipped to win the Lombardi this year, put me down for the week 1 upset here. Steelers by 3

A Twitter List by IrishScoresGAA

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com