San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles – Key Battles, Preview & Predictions

2021 NFL SUNDAY LIVE SKY SPORTS GAME – Key Battles, Preview & Predictions

WEEK 2: 6:00pm: San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles

We had a predictably unpredictable week 1 in the NFL last weekend now we roll on to week 2. The 6pm game live on Sky Sports this Sunday sees the San Francisco 49ers travel to the Philadelphia Eagles, with both aiming at starting out the season at 2-0. The 49ers had a late scare after taking a convincing lead against the Detroit Lions last week and Kyle Shanahan will hope for a more complete performance this time out. No such drama for the Eagles who took care of a poor Atlanta Falcons effort with ease.

Key Battles:

Eagles Defensive Line vs Niners Offensive Line: The 49ers Offense have made their living out of getting top production out of a stable of almost random running backs. Along side Shanahan’s creative genius, another big reason for this is the platform their Offensive Line provides them. They face an experienced and talented Eagles Defensive line who won’t be in any mood to take a backwards step. This could be a really enjoyable battle for those who love some good old fashioned trench warfare.

The Turnover Battle: I think this will will feature in my game previews quite regularly over the course of the season, for obvious reasons. Turnovers can win/lose you games and can provide massive momentum shifts when needed. While Philly played a relatively mistake-free game in week 1, they didn’t manage to produce a turnover. Against what should be much stiffer competition this time around they may need to engineer opportunities through turnovers.

The Eagles Offense vs the Chains: Jalen Hurts looked pretty comfortable in Atlanta. But rest assured, if the Eagles fall behind the chains and give the Niners pass rush opportunities to come after him in long distance scenarios, he will have a much more stressful afternoon that last Sunday. If they can stay on track and be able to have a healthy balance of pass and run to keep the San Fran pass rush guessing, they have a chance in this one.

Boylesports Betting:

Moneyline: San Francisco 13/20 Philadelphia 5/4

Over/Under: 49.5

Spread: San Fran -3

PP are offering 3/1 on the Patriots, 49ers, Browns and Broncos all to win this week. I’ll be having some of that myself.

12/1 on DaVonta Smith for 1st TD is good value too in my opinion.

VERDICT:

The Eagles were impressive in their first outing under new Head Coach Nick Siriani, and if they can play at anything like the same level again here, this will be a major test for the Niners. For me, that’s a massive ‘IF’ though and I expect the 49ers to expose a lot more chinks in the Eagles armour than the Falcons could. I also expect to see a bit more of Brandon Aiyuk, who was non existent against Detroit. Their Defense come in with a point to prove after that game too and I think they have too much for Philadelphia to handle if they get their you know what together. I’m taking the 49ers by 12

