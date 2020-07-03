Wexford’s Bertram Allen has taken a victory at the first five-star international show jumping fixture since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Allen, riding the nine-year-old gelding Lafayette Van Overis, claimed the top prize of €6,350 in the 1m50 speed contest in France.

The Irish rider was almost two seconds ahead of American runner-up Jessica Springsteen with Volage du Val Henry, with Brazil’s Yuri Mansur taking third place with Casaktie in a class which attracted 54 starters.

In Dressage, Ireland’s Anna Merveldt and Esporim were fourth overall in Friday’s CDI4* Grand Prix at Achleiten, Austria.

The Irish combination produced a score of 69.544% when last of nine competitors to compete.

Last week Merveldt and Esporim were also fourth in the FEI World Cup Dressage Freestyle To Music Grand Prix at Mariakalnok, Hungary.

Victory in today’s competition went to Germany’s Isabel Werth and DSP Quantaz on a score of 78.152%.