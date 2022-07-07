2,458 total views, 2,458 views today

Cricket Ireland has today announced a 14-player squad for Ireland Men’s One-Day International series against New Zealand to be played at Malahide from 10-15 July 2022.

The three-match series will be part of the ICC World Cup Super League, with 30 crucial points up for grabs.

The squad includes call-ups for two of the North West Warriors squad – top-order batter Stephen Doheny and bowling all-rounder Graham Hume. Both players were recently handed retainer contracts by Cricket Ireland.

Doheny, 23, plays his club cricket with Merrion and is the current leading run-scorer in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy competition with 158 runs at an average of 52.67, with a highest score of 74*. Doheny has all scored valuable runs at the top of the order in the 50-over inter-provincial competition, with 146 runs at 36.50 with a highest score of 97.

Hume, 31, plays for Waringstown at club level and recently qualified for Ireland through residency. Hume has claimed 10 wickets at an average of just 9.40 in the inter-provincial 50-over competition this season and has taken 7 wickets at 14.71 in the T20 Trophy competition.

Ireland Men’s ODI squad for New Zealand series

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Andrew White, Chair of National Men’s Selectors, said:

“Taking on the world’s number one ODI side will always be a challenge, but with 30 World Cup Super League points on the line, this series becomes even more significant. One-day cricket is the format we have performed most consistently in over the last few years, and despite the age profile of many in the squad being young, they have gained some important experience in recent times in finding ways of winning against top sides.

“With the recent retirement of William Porterfield, we’ve called up Stephen Doheny into his first ODI squad. Stephen has impressed coaches and selectors with his stroke play and is now starting to convert starts into defining and match-shaping innings’ at inter-provincial and Wolves level. His form has warranted his call-up to both white-ball squads and we wish him well.

“It’s likewise pleasing to see Graham Hume get his chance in the ODIs after repeated seasons of consistent form while he qualified to play for Ireland. Hume has demonstrated his accuracy and ability to extract bounce and movement in home conditions – we are hoping his knack of prising out early breakthroughs will translate to the higher level.”

IRELAND MEN’S HOME FIXTURE SCHEDULE FOR 2022

Ireland Men v India Men T20I series

Sunday 26 June: Ireland v India, 1 st T20I (Malahide)

Tuesday 28 June: Ireland v India, 2nd T20I (Malahide)

Ireland Men v New Zealand Men series

Sunday 10 July : Ireland v New Zealand, 1 st ODI (Malahide)

Tuesday 12 July : Ireland v New Zealand, 2 nd ODI (Malahide)

Friday 15 July : Ireland v New Zealand, 3 rd ODI (Malahide)

Monday 18 July : Ireland v New Zealand, 1 st T20I (Stormont)

Wednesday 20 July : Ireland v New Zealand, 2 nd T20I (Stormont)

Friday 22 July : Ireland v New Zealand, 3rd T20I (Stormont)

Ireland Men v South Africa Men T20I series

Wednesday 3 August : Ireland v South Africa, 1 st T20I (Bristol)

Friday 5 August : Ireland v South Africa, 2nd T20I (Bristol)

Ireland Men v Afghanistan T20I series

Tuesday 9 August : Ireland v Afghanistan, 1 st T20I (Stormont)

Thursday 11 August : Ireland v Afghanistan, 2 nd T20I (Stormont)

Friday 12 August : Ireland v Afghanistan, 3 rd T20I (Stormont)

Monday 15 August : Ireland v Afghanistan, 4 th T20I (Stormont)

Wednesday 1 7 August : Ireland v Afghanistan, 5th T20I (Stormont)

