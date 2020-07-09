Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon will take place on August 22nd. It means the Bray women will put her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine title on the line.

It’s a rematch between the two fighters after they met last year in Madison Square Garden in a controversial fight. Taylor got the win on points but on evidence the fight should have gone to Persoon. In fact, Persoon was quite furious after the fight as she believed she had done enough to win the fight.

Katie Taylor was due to meet Amanda Serrano. But a deal failed to materialise. This led to Matchroom Boxing and Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn seesrching elsewhere for a fight for the Bray woman. The fight will now be apart of the Fight Camp, which is a series of fights behind closed doors in Essex in England.

Taylor speaking to the media about the fight said, “With Amanda Serrano not taking the fight I wanted the biggest fight possible in August and I think a second Persoon fight is one that everyone wants to see”. She continued, “I’ve been looking forward to a rematch ever since the first fight and I’m delighted it’s been made”. Taylor stated the first fight between them was “very close” and felt she done enough to win the fight but she will know doubts this time around.

Belgian boxer Persoon was also looking forward to the rematch. She said, “I am ready to get the victory following the injustice last June in New York, not by words but in the ring – I am ready.”

The fight will be on the same card as Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin. The fight will be also be shown on Sky Sports television.

