RTE Sport that three new teams will make their National Basketball debut. Team Kerry, Drogheda Wolves and Malahide have all been ratified to join Division 1 of the men’s league which begins on the weekend of the 17th of October.

The Men’s Super League will see six teams, with two conferences. Four teams in total will be added to Division 1 as Titans Basketball are also returning after a year’s absence. RTE state that the Super League format will be used for the upcoming season only. The Men’s National Competitions Committee (MNCC) have confirmed that Belfast Star, the defending Super League Champions, will be in the North Conference, which will see UCD, Templeogue, Eanna, Killester and DCU Saints.

In the South Conference, Ballincollig, will be joined by Neptune, along with Kerry sides KCYM and Tralee Warriors. Maree and Moycullen of Galway will also be in the South Conference. Three of the new teams will operate in the Division 1 North conference. These will be Drogheda Wolves, Titans and Malahide, who will come up against Dublin Lions, LYIT, Ulster University, Sligo All-Stars and Tolka Rovers.

The Division 1 South conference will see the two Killarney based clubs Team Kerry and St Pauls operate. Limerick Celtics, UL Eagles, Fr Matthews, WIT Waterford, Portlaoise Panthers and IT Carlow will also be in this conference. RTE Report the joining fee to join the league have been halved owing to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Chairperson of the National Competitions Committee, Bernard O’Byrne said, “We are delighted to welcome four new teams to Division One. All four clubs made impressive presentations to the MNCC at the weekend and we’re looking forward to seeing them in National League action”. He continued, “We have decided to reduce the entrance fees for Super League and Division One, as we recognise what clubs are going through financially.”