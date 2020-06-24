A UFC event which was planned to take place in Dublin has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid 19 restrictions. The event was due to take place at the 3Arena in August.

RTE Sport state that under the current phase 3 of eased restrictions that 50 people will be allowed to attend at indoor events on June 29th, this will rise to 100 on July 20th. Tickets were meant to go on sale for the event on Friday. In a tweet on Wednesday, UFC Europe confirmed the news saying, “Due to current government restrictions on public gatherings in the Republic of Ireland, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for 15 August will not take place as planned at the 3Arena in Dublin,”

Dana White earlier this month announced a fight card in Yaz Island in Abu Dhabi. We reported that the fights will be scheduled over three fight nights on July 15th, 18th and 25th. He described this as “an experience that none of us will ever forget”. UFC 251 will take place on July 11th and will see some top class fights including, Kamaru Usman v Gilbert Burns in a welterweight title showdown, Jose Aldo v Peter Yan in the Bantamweight championship and Amanda Ribas v Paige VanZant.