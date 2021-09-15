Which are the most profitable slot games in history?

241 total views, 241 views today

In the past, slot games have not produced millionaires. As time went on, however, that changed as mega payouts and progressive jackpots emerged, making many people rich, no matter how impossible this may seem to some. There are thousands of lucky slot games, but here we are talking about some of the most winning slots that history remembers. Also, if you want to be successful we suggest you play free slots uk before trying slot games with real money – this will help you get better and confident in your skills.

Mega Moolah Jackpot

The slot game Mega Moolah has no analogue in the payout of accumulated progressive jackpot. Experts claim that the jackpot in Vegas for this slot machine has reached an impressive 2 million pounds, which is still remembered in the casino community.

It should be noted here that the slot machine also provides many bonus levels where additional prizes are won. According to experts, there are five jackpots that you can win, and if you calculate them, the amount will be really dizzying.

Monty Python`s Spamalot slot machine

Fans of the comedy series can now place bets on the slot game with a progressively accumulating jackpot. Interestingly, some casinos offer over $ 1 million in winnings, which in itself is proof of the great interest in the slot machine. This puts it in second place, after we have already mentioned the unique amounts of Mega Moolah.

The Avengers – a Marvel slot machine

If you ask the more familiar gamblers, they will surely tell you that the Marvel slot game – The Avengers can bring you solid winnings. Historically, there are players who have earned more than £ 200,000. Separately, there are bonuses that add even greater profits. If you like superheros, then this game will give you much fun, and also the chance to win a great amount of money.

Halls of gods with 6 million euro progressive jackpot

In April 2013, a lucky winner from Sweden played the “Halls of Gods” slot and hit the accumulated progressive jackpot of 6.7 million euros. This achievement has not been repeated to this day, but the game will always be mentioned when it comes to paying large sums, from slot games in casinos around the world.

