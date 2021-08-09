Arsenal close to sealing Maddison deal

10 total views, 10 views today

With only a few days left until the start of the new 2021/22 Premier League season, Arsenal might fix their midfield problems

Arsenal have held talks with Leicester City regarding a move for creative midfielder James Maddison, according to TheAFCBell.

The Gunners have attempted many different combination of deals to persuade Leicester to sell their man but none have been good enough yet. The report has claimed that Leicester will want at least £60 million to make the move happen.

After needing an eye-watering £50 million to sign Brighton defender Ben White, Arsenal have started selling player to build up money for Maddison.

The £25 million Newcastle spent on youngster Joe Willock will help Arsenal’s transfer funds. The club has also sold a few of their youth players to lower league clubs to help make room.

This would be a surprising move for Maddison as Leicester finished three places ahead of the Gunners in the Europa League places. Mikel Arteta will want to rebuild his squad after what was a terrible season for the AFC fans.

Is Maddison a good move?

The 24-year-old has been a Leicester player since 2018. He learnt his trade playing for Norwich, Coventry and Aberdeen before moving to the Premier League.

In 24 starts last season, the Englishman scored eight and assisted five. These may not be astonishing stats but Maddison has been known for scoring world-class goals.

His career has slowed a bit in the last two years due to minor injuries, resulting in him not being picked for England’s Euro 2020 squad.

He looks to be back on form after playing a major role in their Community Shield win over Manchester City last weekend.

This would definitely be a great deal for Arsenal who need a replacement for Martin Odegaard who had a successful loan spell at the club last year.

With little time left in the transfer window, Arsenal will need to start speeding up their negotiations.

