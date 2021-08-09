Can Leeds go one step further this season?

5 total views, 5 views today

Leeds United had a great return to the heights of the Premier League after finishing ninth last season

Many neutral fans considered Leeds United to be a breath of fresh air last year. Marcelo Bielsa’s side played an attractive and energetic brand of football, conceding a lot of goals but also scoring a lot.

Spearheaded in the attack by English striker Patrick Bamford, the team beat sides like Manchester City, Leicester City, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Bamford managed 17 goals and seven assists playing every game for the side last year.

Their team also included Euro 2020 finalist Kalvin Phillips who left a big mark on the Premier League and European Championships last year.

They have been busy in the transfer market making the loan moves of Jack Harrison and Raphinha permanent as well as signing Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo. They also let go of their dead weight with Kiko Casilla and Pablo Hernandez leaving the club.

Former Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder told Leeds Live that away teams will struggle even more this season traveling to Elland Road.

“I think a few teams got away with it last year, not playing at a packed Elland Road because I know we’ve had a couple of positive results there and I know how difficult it is to get a result and how passionate they are.”

All of us at @LUFC, as well as all other players in the premier league will continue to show our unity against racism by taking the knee this season. A reminder that there is no room for racism anywhere in society.https://t.co/y3OXdErI1B pic.twitter.com/AZqbe3jzur — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) August 4, 2021

Wilder has not had the friendliest of histories with Leeds in recent years but still believes that they have not reached their full potential with this squad.

The Whites have not had the best preseason preparation having not won in their last six games. This includes a loss to Fleetwood Town and a double thrashing in two matches against Ajax.

Friendlies rarely reflect how a season will actually go but Bielsa’s main worry is that English clubs will now know his unique style of play and will be able to counteract it. The Spanish manager is considered a masterful tactician so this would be easier said than done.

Leeds United will start their season in an away match on the red side of Manchester. The legendary rivals will play in Old Trafford at 12:30 on Saturday, 14th August.

🇾🇪 Bobby and brother Jack , two great stalwarts of their clubs Jackie who has played the most games for Leeds and Sir Bobby who is integral to the history and make up of Manchester United ,both seen here doing what they did best , play football 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/zjGnr5Nnnp — YesterdaysStars (@YesterdaysStars) August 8, 2021

