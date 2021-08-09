Lukaku undergoing medical for record transfer to Chelsea

7 total views, 7 views today

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is completing a medical before confirming €115m move to Chelsea, according to Sky Sports

Earlier this week, Lukaku asked his club, Inter Milan, to allow him to leave this summer. He plans to return to Chelsea, the team he left in 2014.Inter fans have made protests to their Chinese owners at their most recent friendly, a 2-0 win over Parma on Sunday.

The first part of the Lukaku’s medical has taken place in Milan while the club lawyers negotiate a transfer sum. The striker is expected to sign on a five-year deal.

Inter Milan have rejected at least two previous bids made by Chelsea, for more information see here Inter reject Chelsea’s £85m plus player offer.

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking about Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea's transfers 👀 pic.twitter.com/BfJS5Hoowi — Goal (@goal) August 5, 2021

Since leaving Chelsea seven years ago for Everton, Lukaku has become one of the most consistent strikers in Europe. Despite having one poor season for Manchester United, he has claimed the Premier League and Serie A golden boot awards.

These performances made him a major part of Belgium’s Euro 2020 squad. He score four goals and was named in the Team of the Tournament this summer.

Chelsea have already started making room for the Belgian by selling veteran striker, Oliver Giroud to AC Milan for €1 million. The club have also been in talks with Atalanta to offload Tammy Abraham.

Been exactly 10 years when we signed Romelu Lukaku the first time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/pKW3NowxZN — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 7, 2021

Is Lukaku worth the money for Chelsea?

Although it seems that Lukaku has been around for a long time, the player in still only 28. Last season, the big striker scored 24 and assist 11 in 36 matches. This was a slight improvement on the 23 goals he got the previous year.

Standing at over 6’2”, he is known worldwide for his physical presence, strength and speed. His dribbling has been the butt of many critics jokes in recent years but no one can deny his ability to finish in front of goal with his head or left foot.

After missing out on the summer transfer window two years ago, the money is still burning a hole in Roman Abramovich’s pocket. Even though this is a major investment, the reigning Champions League winners can be confident of Lukaku’s ability.

Just remembered this is Lukaku’s last ever goal for Inter 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gRIhxZjBKo — Uncle $harma (@RSharmzz) August 9, 2021

