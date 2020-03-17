WST and ITV Sport have taken the decision to postpone this week’s Coral Tour Championship in Llandudno as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The event was due to run from today until Sunday, with action being televised by ITV4.

Following Monday’s announcement from the UK government that the public is advised to avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues, organisers liaised with ITV Sport and came to the decision to postpone the event, with new provisional dates of July 21st to 26th this year at the same venue.

While admitting the decision was taken at very short notice, organisers stated the assessment could only be made at short notice after yesterday’s announcement from the British government which came at 5pm.

Announcements on future events including the World Championship will be made in due course, with all scenarios to be considered depending on further government advice.