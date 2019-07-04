All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final: Westmeath v Cork, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Westmeath v Cork, Sunday, 3 pm, Mullingar

This is a big game for both sides with Cork travelling to Westmeath for the All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final. The game throws in at 3 pm in Cusack Park, Mullingar. The game is not live on television but we will have live score updates from the link below. The winner of this game will play Kilkenny.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

Westmeath have had a good campaign they did very well in the Joe McDonagh Cup. They got to the final only to be blown away by Eddie Brennan’s Laois. However, they have nothing to lose here they can just for it and see where it takes them, as many will be expecting a big win for Cork. Westmeath beat Offaly in their first round robin game easily enough 3-18 to 0-14, they lost the next game to Kerry, but they went on beat Antrim, before drawing with Westmeath. They played Laois in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final last weekend where Laois won 3-26 to 1-21. Westmeath will look to players like Gary Greville, Tommy Doyle, Aonghus Clarke and Paul Greville in defence. In attack, much of the scoring will probably come from Killian Doyle who registered 1-11 in the loss to Laois.

John Meyler’s side will make the journey to Mullingar knowing anything but a big win is required if they are to have any aspirations of winning Liam McCarthy in 2019. Cork finished third in the Munster Round Robin, They lost to Tipperary, beat Waterford, beat Limerick and lost to Clare. Their game against Clare I wasn’t impressed with. Cork have some of the best hurlers in the country on their teams that if they all click they will challenge for an All-Ireland. In defence, Mark Coleman and Eoin Cadogan are superb players, while Daniel Kearney has been exceptional this year as well as Bill Cooper in the last few games. In attack Conor Lehane, Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy will look to rack up big scores for the Rebels on Sunday.

Statistics

This is the first meeting between the sides in the Hurling Championship. Cork last reached the quarter-finals in 2015. They have reached the semi-finals for the last two years due to been Munster champions. Westmeath last reached the quarter-finals in 1991 when they lost to Antrim by 5-11 to 1-05.

Team News

Westmeath: TBA

Cork: TBA

Betting

Cork are unbackable at 1/66. Westmeath are priced at odds of 18/1. The draw is 40/1. Alan Cadogan to score a goal anytime at 11/8 looks great odds.