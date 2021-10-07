Andy Moran confirmed as Leitrim Manager

Kevin Ruddy
Former Mayo captain Andy Moran has been confirmed as the new manager of the Leitrim senior football team.

The 2017 Player of the Year and two-time All-Star has agreed to take over from Terry Hyland today.

This will be Moran’s first major stint in Senior inter-county management after weeks of rumours and speculation that he would finally delve into management.

Moran is currently stationed as player-manager for Senior club Ballaghaderreen, who last played in the Mayo club championship last weekend, defeating Balla 3-10 to 1-15 in Ballaghaderreen.

Moran will be joined by fellow Ballaghadereen GAA man Mike Solan as Assistant Manager, while former Leitrim players Barry McWeeney and James Glancy will join the backroom staff as selectors.

Currently relegated back down to Division 4 in 2020 after former manager Terry Hyland guided Leitrim to their first promotion up to Division 3 back in 2019, where they won their first five games of the Allianz League before ultimately lost the league decider in Croker Park 0-20 to 0-16 to Derry.

Making his senior county debut in 2004, Moran has won eight Connacht titles and two Allianz Leagues in his 16-year inter-county career, which also saw him contest in six All-Ireland finals from 2004 to 2017.

