Brendan Maher announces retirement from Tipperary hurling

After three All-Ireland medals and 13 years on the senior panel, Tipperary legend Brendan Maher announced his retirement from inter-county hurling

The Borrisoleigh native has been part of the Premier county’s senior panel since 2009, after winning All-Ireland’s at minor and under-21 level.

Maher even captained the county to win the Liam McCarthy for the 25th time in 2016, stopping Kilkenny from reaching three in a row. He played in center back that day but has been seen all around the defense and midfield throughout his career.

Brendan Maher is an all time great & was before he retired today. All Ireland winning captain at minor and senior level says it all. Loved watching him gathering & clearing ball for Tipp and still do for Borris. Leader, warrior, sound- an absolute gentleman. Tipperary hero 👏 pic.twitter.com/7hC2KTVBEb — Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) August 12, 2021

Maher released a statement this morning to break the news:

“After 13 years playing with Tipperary, I have decided that now is the right time to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling.

“It was a huge honor and privilege for me to wear the Tipperary jersey and I am very grateful to have played with so many top-class players and to have enjoyed many successes with them. The inter-county game requires very significant commitment, and I am happy that I can look back on my career with no regrets having given everything that I could during my time with Tipperary.

“Firstly, I want to thank the Tipperary players sincerely, I have made lifelong friendships with so many of them. I am also very grateful to the managers and backroom teams who gave me so much support and guidance.

“As a player, I always received immense support from the Tipperary County Board, Tipperary Supporters Club, and Associations, Tipperary team sponsors, and the GPA. I want to thank all of them. Thanks also to the Tipperary supporters who I have always been so proud to represent.

“To my club, Borris-Ileigh, where it all began, a huge thank you. I look forward to what the next few years will bring as we continue our journey. My friends have also been hugely supportive of me and helped me in so many ways over the course of my career, for which I am very grateful.

“My parents, Johnny and Anne, have done everything they possibly could to support and encourage me and there are no words to describe my gratitude to them. I have always looked up to my three older brothers, Sean, Declan, and Martin, to whom I am very grateful for instilling such self-belief and will to win in me. My nieces, nephews, and extended family have always been very loyal supporters and I want to say thanks to all of them.

“I am very lucky to have had such constant support and encouragement from my fiancée, Aoife. She has helped me get through the toughest of times and being able to share so many wonderful moments with her has made it all extra special.

“Finally, I wish Tipperary all the very best for 2022 and beyond. I have no doubt that the players and management will do everything in their power to bring more success to the county in the years ahead.”

The Tipperary county board expressed their best wishes to Maher and thanked him for his service to Tipp hurling. Maher will likely go down as one of the Premier counties greatest hurlers as he continues to play with his local club Borrisoleigh.

Brendan Maher was an All-Ireland winning captain as a minor (2007) and as a senior (2016). Not a bad innings @Borris_GAA 👏 pic.twitter.com/Xyc2iDOfF4 — GAA JOE (@GAA__JOE) August 12, 2021

