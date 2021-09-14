Brian Cody Appointed Kilkenny Senior Hurling Manager For 2022

1 total views, 1 views today

Kilkenny GAA have announced that Brian Cody will stay on as manager of the county’s senior hurling manager for the 2022 season.

Brian Cody, who has managed the Black Cats since 1998, will manage the side for the 24th consecutive season.

He will surpass Séan Boylan’s (Meath senior footballers) record of 23 consecutive seasons as manager of a single team when he stands on the sideline as Kilkenny boss in 2022.

The 67-year-old led his side to a 17th Leinster title since he started his tenure with the side.

Kilkenny were stopped by Cork at the semi-final stage this year in an epic clash between the two sides – it was the first time in eleven years that the two counties had met in an All-Ireland semi-final.

The impressive haul of provincial crowns complements the 11 All-Ireland titles that Cody has led the county to during his time as manager.

However, the side have been without the Liam McCarthy Cup since 2015, only reaching the final twice since – losing both times to Tipperary in 2016 and 2019.

In that time, Kilkenny have won two Leinster titles, ending a five-year drought of the Bob O’Keeffe Cup in 2020.

A statement by Kilkenny GAA reads: “Following a meeting of the Kilkenny GAA County Board on Monday night, Brian Cody has been ratified as Kilkenny Senior Manager for the 2022 season. James McGarry, Martin Comerford and Conor Phelan will be selectors for the season ahead.

“At U-20 Derek Lyng has been ratified as manager for the season ahead, with Peter Barry, Michael Rice and Peter Donovan on board as selectors.

“At U-17 Niall Bergin has been ratified as manager. A management team to assist Niall will confirmed at a later date.

“Kilkenny GAA would like to take this opportunity to wish all our management teams and panels the best of luck in the season ahead.”

