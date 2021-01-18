Bríd Stack released from hospital following practice match injury

Cork’s 11-time All Ireland winner Bríd Stack has been released from hospital after an incident in the Greater Western Sydney Giants’ practice match against the Crows at the weekend.

The former GAA star was playing her first AFL match when she was injured in a tackle late in the match at Norwood Oval.

Play was stopped and Stack was taken to hospital by paramedics, following spinal protocols.

Subsequent scans revealed the Irish recruit has a stable fracture of the C7 vertebra and no injury to the surrounding nerves. She does not require surgery but will wear a neck brace in the short term.

She will remain in Australia and a key part of the team as she rehabilitates from her injury.

Stack was released from hospital late on Sunday night to re-join the GIANTS’ AFLW squad who are based in Adelaide for at least the next two weeks.

Stack joined the GIANTS for the first time in 2021. The 34-year-old multiple All Ireland winner with Cork was named the 2016 Ladies Footballer of the Year.

She is in Australia with her husband and one-year old son.

GIANTS Head of Women’s Football, Bri Harvey said:

“This was an incredibly unfortunate accident and we’re thankful that Bríd has avoided serious injury.

“Bríd and her family have made incredible sacrifices to come to Australia to play in the AFL Women’s competition and we will be supporting them all the way through her recovery.

“We’d like to thank all those who provided Bríd with the best possible care both at the ground and in hospital across Sunday.”

