The Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Co Mayo is set to open in September. The multi million sports facility is moving a step closer to completion which covers a four acre site.

Awesome indoors of the Air Dome what a magnificent facility massive credit to @PruntyPitches @ireland_sis #ConnachtGAA pic.twitter.com/buXNkedLDs

The development includes a full 4g playing pitches, a running surface and training facilities such as gyms and dressing rooms. RTE state that the centre will be the biggest indoor playing facility in the world. The inflatable covering has been since pulled over the site, work began on Friday of filling the air and that has since been completed.

The dome itself can be used for a variety of additional training facilities in the province. It can be used as a conference centre, while other options on a larger scale could also be considered down the line. CEO of the Connacht Council, John Prenty said, work was ongoing to future-proof the development, with the GAA offering naming rights and sponsorship options to interested businesses.

The €3.1m cost of the dome has been funded by €2.1m by the Exchequer, with Croke Park contributing a further €700,000.The remaining balance and costs are being paid for by Connacht GAA. The dome itself covers and area of 150m x 100m. It will also see energy conserved and will see a low level of running costs.

