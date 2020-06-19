Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Contact Training is to resume for all sports from June 29th according to Off The Ball. They state that the Government will sign off on contact training been permitted for all sport which includes GAA.

The NPHET met on Thursday to discuss and advice the Government on phases three and four and Off the Ball say that they are now currently poised to lift restrictions. An announcement is expected this evening (Friday) as the Government are currently meeting to discuss what the best options are. Under the current rules which was set out in the GAA Guidelines, Safe Return to Gaelic Games Document, contact training is not permitted until July 20th at the earliest. However, with these current reports this is now going to be pushed forward.

Off the Ball state though that this won’t affect the GAA roadmap which was announced on June 5th. Under that roadmap club championship games cannot resume until July 31st at the earliest, this includes juvenile and adult games. In addition to this, inter-county training won’t be permitted until September 13th. This is to allow for the club championships to be played and completed. In addition, inter-county games won’t take place until October 17th. Off the Ball say that these “are not likely to change”.

All sporting activity is set to get the green light to resume from 29 June under plans going to Cabinet this afternoon, RTÉ understands https://t.co/40gNnGUNXq — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 19, 2020

Meanwhile RTE also are reporting that all sporting activity is set to resume from June 29th. It is also expected hairdressers and barbers will be included in this when plans are revealed on Friday evening.