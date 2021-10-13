Cork hire Keith Ricken as senior football manager

James Roulston Mooney
Cork GAA Keith Ricken

Cork GAA are set to hire Keith Ricken as their new senior football manager on a two-year deal after he applied for the job following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The All-Ireland U20 winning boss was confirmed as the recommendation of the county’s selection committee.

Ricken will replace Kieran McCarthy in the role after he departed following a second successive Munster final defeat.

According to the Irish Examiner, Ricken beat out up to six other men who had put their names forward for the role after entering late into the race.

The St Vincent’s clubman will be joined by five selectors with a coach to be announced in the near future.

Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU / St. Finbarr’s), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas) will make up most of Ricken’s backroom.

Ricken most recently managed the Cork U20 footballers where he won the Munster title twice and achieved All-Ireland success alongside a provincial crown in 2019.

Several members of his 2019 All-Ireland winning team have already graduated to the senior set-up, including All-Star nominee Sean Meehan and Brian Hartnett.

He will have the chance to bring through members of the Munster U20 title-winning side in his two years in charge of the Rebel County’s senior footballers.

Ricken has also won the Premier Intermediate Championship in Cork twice as manager of St Vincent’s and won CIT their only Sigerson Cup to date in 2009.

A statement by Cork GAA reads: “The County Executive will be proposing Keith Ricken (St. Vincent’s) as incoming Senior Football manager on a two-year term at our next County Committee meeting.

“Selectors will be as follows: Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU / St. Finbarr’s), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas). Coach to be announced in the near future.”

