Donegal SFC final to be televised on TG4

The Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship final will be televised on TG4.

The teams are locked in after St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill both won their semi-finals at the weekend.

Eunan’s pulled away from Naomh Micheál in the second half to earn their place in the Donegal senior football final.

The club’s footballers join the hurlers as county finalists, with the latter set to play for the county hurling title this weekend.

Naomh Conaill edged out a grudge match against Kilcar in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny in a game that was also shown live on TG4 after Paddy McBrearty’s late equalising goal was ruled out.

It was the first game between the two sides since the controversial 2020 county final, which was won by Naomh Conaill on penalties – the first county final to be decided by spot kicks.

The Donegal inter-county footballer’s goal did not stand as the referee called a square ball, which replays showed to be right as McBrearty had entered the square before the free-kick from which he got the ball was taken.

The rematch between the 2020 finalists went the way of Naomh Conaill once again and Martin Regan’s team will now have a chance to win a third county championship in a row.

To do so, they must beat the last side who achieved that feat – St Eunan’s, led by John Haran and Donegal legend Brendan Devenney, won the county championship in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

However, the team have only won the Dr Maguire Cup once more since becoming the third-ever to win three years uninterrupted.

St Eunan’s were victorious in 2014 after five years without reaching the final and came second in their defending campaign but a six-year gap exists between their most recent final appearance and their upcoming match.

Naomh Conaill will face St. Eunan’s in the final at 3.15 pm on Sunday 7th November live on TG4.

