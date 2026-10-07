The driver responsible for leaving deep track marks on a Wexford GAA training pitch has come forward following a public appeal and social media pressure from the local club.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning at St Brigid’s, Blackwater GAA. The driver of a Suzuki jeep drove onto the club grounds, causing noticeable damage to the playing surface.

CCTV Footage and Online Appeal Lead to Quick Breakthrough

Determined to protect their facilities, club officials acted swiftly. The entire incident was caught on the club’s security cameras. St Brigid’s shared the CCTV images of the vehicle and the resulting pitch damage across their online channels.

Before the individual made themselves known, the club had issued a firm warning that they were prepared to escalate the matter and report the incident directly to the Gardaí.

Matter Considered Closed

The pressure yielded a quick response. The driver stepped forward to take responsibility, prompting a sigh of relief from club management and members alike.

“The person irresponsible has come forward and the matter will be resolved. We are satisfied with the outcome and consider the matter closed. Thank you for everyone who contacted us,” read an official statement released by the club.

Thanks to the swift deployment of security measures and community-backed social media sharing, St Brigid’s, Blackwater GAA was able to resolve the issue internally without the need for formal police intervention, ensuring the focus can return safely back to training and club activities.

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