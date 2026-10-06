Elite Trio Announced as Nominees for the 2026 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year Award

The stage is officially set for one of the most anticipated nights in women’s Gaelic football as the nominees for the prestigious 2026 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year Award have been revealed. Following a thrilling championship campaign, three standout athletes have been selected by their peers to battle it out for the ultimate individual accolade.

The Final Three: Season Standouts

This year’s shortlist features an exceptional trio of players who dominated the pitch throughout the championship:

Olivia Divilly (Galway): Marking her second consecutive nomination for the award, Divilly was instrumental in guiding the Tribes to All-Ireland glory—capturing the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 2004. She wrapped up an incredible championship run with a personal tally of 2-27, which included three crucial points in the final against Kerry.

Marking her second consecutive nomination for the award, Divilly was instrumental in guiding the Tribes to All-Ireland glory—capturing the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 2004. She wrapped up an incredible championship run with a personal tally of 2-27, which included three crucial points in the final against Kerry. Síofra O’Shea (Kerry): As the captain of the Kingdom, O’Shea led her side brilliantly all the way to the All-Ireland final. Despite finishing as runners-up, she put on a masterclass in the decider with five points, capping off the tournament as the championship’s overall top scorer with an impressive 3-30.

As the captain of the Kingdom, O’Shea led her side brilliantly all the way to the All-Ireland final. Despite finishing as runners-up, she put on a masterclass in the decider with five points, capping off the tournament as the championship’s overall top scorer with an impressive 3-30. Aimee Mackin (Armagh): Though Armagh’s championship journey concluded at the semi-final stage, Mackin’s performances for the Orchard County were nothing short of majestic. She terrorized defenses across four games, racking up an astonishing 5-12—highlighted by a jaw-dropping 3-02 performance in the group opener against Cork.

Notably, all three nominees have also earned well-deserved nods for the upcoming TG4 All-Star Awards.

Celebrating Excellence Across All Grades

In addition to the senior category, the shortlist highlights phenomenal talent across the intermediate and junior grades:

Intermediate Nominees: Fermanagh’s Eimear Smyth, All-Ireland final Player of the Match Saoirse Wynne (Roscommon), and prolific Westmeath forward Anna Jones.

Fermanagh’s Eimear Smyth, All-Ireland final Player of the Match Saoirse Wynne (Roscommon), and prolific Westmeath forward Anna Jones. Junior Nominees: Carlow captain Róisín Bailey, teammate Sara Doyle, and Antrim’s All-Ireland final matchwinner Maria O’Neill.

Crucially, the nominees across all three categories were handpicked by fellow inter-county players, with a strict rule barring them from voting for their own team-mates, making this recognition one of the highest honors an athlete can receive.

When and Where to Watch

The winners will be officially crowned at the high-profile All-Star Awards banquet, scheduled to take place at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

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