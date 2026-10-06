In a historic move for the sport, Argentina is spearheading a joint South American bid to host the 2035 Men’s Rugby World Cup. If successful, the initiative would bring rugby’s premier tournament to South America for the very first time.

A Collaborative Regional Effort

The ambitious submission is a collaborative effort involving four nations across the continent:

Argentina: Leading the selection and organizational process.

Leading the selection and organizational process. Uruguay: A rising rugby nation currently ranked 18th globally.

A rising rugby nation currently ranked 18th globally. Chile: Emerging contenders holding the 16th global ranking.

Emerging contenders holding the 16th global ranking. Brazil: Expanding the game’s footprint into South America’s largest market (ranked 33rd).

Under the proposed joint bid, all four participating countries are slated to host World Cup matches. World Rugby has announced that official host cities and final decisions for the 2035 tournament will be revealed in November 2027.

“A Very Important Step” for the Region

Félix Páez Molina, President of the Argentine Rugby Union, expressed immense enthusiasm regarding the historic candidacy:

“The presentation of this candidacy represents a very important step for Argentine rugby and for the entire region. We have the opportunity to show the world our passion for this sport, our ability to organise major events, and everything our countries have to offer.” “It is a project that excites us and that we are building together with the Unions of the region and Sudamérica Rugby, with the aspiration that, for the first time, a Rugby World Cup can be held in this part of the world.”

Why South America Deserves the Spotlight

Sporting analysts point out that granting the tournament to South America would mark a refreshing shift for World Rugby. Rather than continually focusing on saturated or traditionally non-rugby markets like the United States, awarding the tournament to South America honors a region with a deeply embedded and rapidly growing passion for the game.

Argentina’s national team, The Pumas, have cemented themselves as global powerhouses, reaching the World Cup knockout stages five times and advancing to the semi-finals on three occasions—most recently at the 2023 tournament in France. A home-soil tournament would undoubtedly provide an unprecedented catalyst for growth, not just in Argentina, but for rising Tier-2 rugby neighbors like Chile and Uruguay.

While other global contenders like Spain and previous hosts Japan have also expressed interest in the 2035 event, a South American showcase promises an unmatched injection of vibrant color, culture, and fervent fandom reminiscent of Japan’s wildly successful 2019 World Cup.

Rugby fans and administrators alike now await World Rugby’s decisive announcement in November 2027 to see if the sport is ready for its next great frontier.

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