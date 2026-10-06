FIFA President Gianni Infantino is once again under the microscope following explosive new reports concerning player eligibility issues at the World Cup. This latest controversy centers around DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, adding to a mounting wave of disciplinary and governance pressures facing world football’s governing body.

The Allegations Surrounding Lionel Mpasi

According to investigative reports by The New York Times and Le Monde, legal counsel for FIFA became aware as early as March that DR Congo’s Lionel Mpasi was allegedly ineligible to play. Internal legal advisors reportedly recommended several potential sanctions, including:

Disqualifying DR Congo from their crucial intercontinental play-off match against Jamaica that same month.

Issuing a formal ban against Mpasi.

Despite these internal warnings, no action was ultimately taken by FIFA. Mpasi went on to represent DR Congo at the tournament finals in North America, featuring prominently in their matches—including a high-profile fixture against England in the last 32.

In response to the unfolding reports, CONCACAF (the confederation representing Jamaica) issued a statement emphasizing the importance of fair play and regulatory consistency:

“CONCACAF takes player eligibility matters very seriously and expects the applicable regulations and procedures to be applied consistently and fairly in all competitions. Any concerns regarding player eligibility, particularly those that may affect the integrity of a competition or the interests of one of our member associations, should be thoroughly reviewed and addressed through FIFA’s appropriate governance and disciplinary bodies…”

Mounting Pressure on Gianni Infantino

This fresh eligibility controversy compounds an already difficult period for Gianni Infantino, who is dealing with several overlapping crises:

The Folarin Balogun Case: United States striker Folarin Balogun had a one-match red card suspension suspended by FIFA’s disciplinary committee, enabling him to play in the last-16 clash against Belgium. Political scrutiny followed when U.S. President Donald Trump publicly admitted to personally calling Infantino to review the decision, sparking major concerns over political interference. While FIFA maintains that its disciplinary committee operates independently and denies Infantino intervened, the optics have raised red flags.

United States striker Folarin Balogun had a one-match red card suspension suspended by FIFA’s disciplinary committee, enabling him to play in the last-16 clash against Belgium. Political scrutiny followed when U.S. President Donald Trump publicly admitted to personally calling Infantino to review the decision, sparking major concerns over political interference. While FIFA maintains that its disciplinary committee operates independently and denies Infantino intervened, the optics have raised red flags. Governance and Investment Plans: Infantino has faced intense pushback over his handling of a proposed private investment plan for a commercial vehicle intended to run major FIFA tournaments, including the men’s and women’s World Cups.

Infantino has faced intense pushback over his handling of a proposed private investment plan for a commercial vehicle intended to run major FIFA tournaments, including the men’s and women’s World Cups. Formal Ethics Complaints: The Norwegian football federation has formally lodged complaints with FIFA’s ethics committee and its governance, audit, and compliance committee. These complaints cover the Balogun suspension handling, the private investment framework, and the controversial awarding of the FIFA Peace Prize last year to President Trump.

As international football federations and regional bodies demand transparency, FIFA faces growing calls for an independent review to restore trust in its regulatory integrity and governance structures.

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