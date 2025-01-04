Cork Hurlers Beat Waterford in Pre-Season Charity Match

Cork Hurlers Triumph Over Waterford in Hurling Challenge for Charity

Match Report:

Cork’s senior hurlers secured an emphatic 1-15 to 0-10 victory over Waterford in a thrilling challenge match at Fraher Field. The game, organised as part of the Friends of Brian Greene fundraiser in conjunction with Waterford Hospice, saw supporters brave torrential rain and wind to cheer on both teams for a worthy cause.

First Half:

Cork capitalised on the conditions in the first half, racing into an early lead. Declan Dalton found the back of the net to put Cork firmly in control, with Ben Cunningham, Alan Connolly, and Shane Kingston chipping in with points. Cork’s defence stood strong, limiting Waterford’s scoring opportunities and ensuring a commanding 1-11 to 0-3 advantage at half-time.

“Padraig Power, take a bow son” 👏 The @BlarneyGAA forward puts one on a plate for Declan Dalton as the one-way traffic continues in Fraher Field… 🔴⚪️ Watch LIVE on https://t.co/yMkMTpFUIK 📺 | @OfficialCorkGAA pic.twitter.com/Yth0hTRxgb — Clubber (@clubber) January 4, 2025

Second Half:

Waterford responded with greater intensity after the break, with Shane Bennett leading their charge with six points over the game. Sean Walsh also impressed with his relentless work rate. However, Cork maintained their momentum, with points from Alan Connolly, Padraig Power, and Robbie Cotter ensuring a comprehensive win.

Final Score:

Cork 1-15 (18)

Waterford 0-10

Cork Scorers:

•Declan Dalton (Fr. O’Neills): 1-2

•Alan Connolly (Blackrock): 0-3 (0-1 free)

•Ben Cunningham (St. Finbarr’s): 0-2

•Shane Kingston (Douglas): 0-2

•Robbie Cotter (Blackrock): 0-1

•Padraig Power (Blarney): 0-1

•Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum): 0-1

•Ethan Twomey (St. Finbarr’s): 0-1

•Jack Cahalane (St. Finbarr’s): 0-1

•Brian Roche (Bride Rovers): 0-1

Waterford Scorers:

•Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart): 0-6

•Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater): 0-2

•Thomas Douglas (De La Salle): 0-1

•Reuben Halloran (De La Salle): 0-1

Teams:

Cork:

1.Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2.Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

3.Ger Millerick (Fr. O’Neills)

4.Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig)

5.Michael Mullins (Whitechurch)

6.Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

7.Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)

8.Ethan Twomey (St. Finbarr’s)

9.Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10.Ben Cunningham (St. Finbarr’s)

11.Declan Dalton (Fr. O’Neills)

12.Brian Hayes (St. Finbarr’s)

13.Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)

14.Padraig Power (Blarney)

15.Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

Waterford:

1.Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2.Seamus Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

3.Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

4.Mairtin Power (Clonea)

5.PJ Fanning (Mount Sion)

6.Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

7.Paudie Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

8.Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9.Reuben Halloran (De La Salle)

10.Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

11.Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

12.Tom O’Connell (Brickey Rangers)

13.Thomas Douglas (De La Salle)

14.Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater)

15.Charlie Treen (Abbeyside/Ballinacourty)

