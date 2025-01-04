Galway beat Kildare by 7pts in Senior Football Inter-County Challenge Game

Kildare 0-17 Galway 2-18 – Result

Galway emerged victorious with a 2:18 to 0:17 win over Kildare in this enthralling Senior Football Inter-County Challenge game, thanks to an impressive second-half performance that saw the Tribesmen dominate in key moments. The game seen a first look at county teams playing the new rules. With footballer of the year showing how to kick 2pointers

Early Exchanges: A Tight Start

The second half began with the teams level at 0:8 to 1:5. After a GOAL from play by Matthew Tierney for Galway after 25minutes had brought Galway back into the game. Galway edged ahead within three minutes of the second half , courtesy of a free from Cathal Sweeney, making it 1:6 to 0:8. Kildare quickly responded through Alex Beirne, whose point from play levelled the game again at 0:8 to 1:6 after 7:41 of play.

Jimmy Hyland then added another point for Kildare at 13:22, giving them a narrow lead (0:10 to 1:7). However, Galway hit back almost immediately. Paul Conroy’s exceptional two-point score at 14:33 saw Galway regain the lead (1:9 to 0:11), setting the tone for a strong second-half performance.

Momentum Shifts: Galway Take Control

Kildare fought valiantly to keep the scores close. Brian McLoughlin equalised for Kildare at 15:22, leaving the teams locked at 0:11 to 1:9. But Galway’s Tomo Culhane soon delivered a decisive blow with a well-taken goal at 18:40, giving Galway a three-point lead (2:9 to 0:12).

From here, Galway began to dominate possession and capitalised on scoring opportunities. Kevin Feely and Alex Beirne both registered points for Kildare to bring the deficit back to one (0:13 to 2:9 at 21:29), but Galway remained composed. Colm Costello’s point at 25:13 stretched their lead back to two points (2:10 to 0:14).

The Final Quarter: Galway Pull Away

As the game approached its conclusion, Galway’s experienced players stepped up. Paul Conroy was instrumental, scoring back-to-back two-point plays at 26:36 and 31:43, increasing Galway’s lead to six points (2:14 to 0:14). Liam O’Conghaile followed with another two-pointer at 33:34, and Jimmy Hyland’s reply for Kildare at 34:44 wasn’t enough to stop Galway’s momentum.

Galway finished strongly with Alex Beirne scoring from a free for Kildare, but the Tribesmen had already built an insurmountable lead. The final moments saw Galway add further scores to seal a seven-point victory, with the scoreboard reading 2:18 to 0:17 at full-time.

Key Performances

•Paul Conroy (Galway): A commanding presence, scoring multiple crucial two-pointers that cemented Galway’s dominance in the latter stages.

•Tomo Culhane (Galway): His goal was the turning point, shifting momentum firmly in Galway’s favour.

•Alex Beirne (Kildare): Consistently accurate, contributing vital points to keep Kildare in the contest.

Conclusion

Kildare showed flashes, particularly in the first half and early in the second, but Galway’s clinical finishing and dominance in the latter stages proved decisive.

Galway’s ability to convert opportunities into two-point plays and their defensive solidity ensured their victory, marking a strong showing in this challenge game.

Scorers — Galway: P Conroy 0-8 (4 2p); M Tierney 1-4 (1m, 1f, 1 2pf); C Ó Curraoin 0-3 (1 2pf, 1m); T Culhane 1-0; D Flaherty, C McDaid, C Costello 0-1 each. Kildare: A Beirne 0-9 (5f); K Feely 0-3; J Hyland 0-2; C Bolton, B McLoughlin, R Sinkey 0-1 each.

Galway: C Flaherty; S Fitzgerald, C Hernon, D Flaherty; K Molloy, J Daly, S Kelly; C Darcy, C McDaid; F Ó Laoi, S O’Neill, J McLoughlin; M Thompson, M Tierney, C Ó Curraoin. Subs used: T Culhane, S McGlinchey, C Sweeney, C Gleeson, J McGrath, P Conroy, S Mulkerrin, C Costello, L Ó Conghaile, J O’Neill.

Kildare: D Cordonnier; H O’Neill, M O’Grady, B Byrne; R Houlihan, J McGrath, K Flynn; K Feely, C Bolton; B McLoughlin, A Beirne, C Dalton; R Sinkey, D Flynn, N Kelly. Subs used: D Hyland, E Lawlor, J Hyland, C Barker, D Mangan, C Hagney, T Gill, T Archbold.

Referee: D Gough (Meath)

Starting Teams

Kildare (Cill Dara)

Starting Team:

1.Didier Cordonnier (Two Mile House)

2.Harry O’Neill (Clane)

3.Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

4.Brian Byrne (Naas)

5.Ryan Houlihan (Moorefield)

6.James McGrath (Athy)

7.Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8.Kevin Feely (Athy)

9.Callum Bolton (Sarsfields)

10.Brian McLoughlin (Clane)

11.Alex Beirne (Naas)

12.Cian Bolton (Sallins)

13.Ryan Sinkey (Naas)

14.Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

15.Niall Kelly (Athy)

Substitutes (Fir Ionaid):

16. Cormac Barker (Killcullen)

17. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

18. Eoin Lawlor (Naas)

19. Tommy Gill (Carbury)

20. David Hyland (Athy)

21. Darragh Mangan (Sallins)

22. Cathal Hagney (Naas)

23. Tony Archbold (Celbridge)

24. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

25. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

26. Jack McKevitt (Naas)

27. Tom Browne (Naas)

28. Marcus Kiley (Two Mile House)

29. Luke Killian (Naas)

30. Dean O’Donoghue (Celbridge)

Galway (Gaillimh)

Starting Team:

1.Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2.Sean Fitzgerald (Bearna)

3.Cian Hernon (Bearna)

4.Daniel Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

5.Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

6.John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

7.Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

8.Cian Darcy (Caherlistrane)

9.Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbeyknockmoy)

10.Finian O’Laoi (Spiddal)

11.Sam O’Neill (St. James)

12.James McLoughlin (Moycullen)

13.Matthew Thompson (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

14.Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

15.Cillian O’Curraoin (Micheál Breathnach)

Substitutes (Fir Ionaid):

16. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHale)

17. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane)

18. Sean Mulkerin (Oileán Árann)

19. Dylan McHugh (Corofin)

20. Liam Silke (Corofin)

21. Jack O’Neill (St. James)

22. Shay McClinchy (Tuam Stars)

23. Liam O’Conghaile (Micheál Breathnach)

24. Colm Costello (Dunmore McHale)

25. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

26. Paul Conroy (St. James)

27. Tomo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

28. Billy Mannion (Mountbellew-Moylough)

29. Rory O’Connor (Tuam Stars)

30. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

31. Jack Kirrane (Milltown)

